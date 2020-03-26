Loki Showrunner Says the Disney+ Series Will Show the God of Mischief Struggle With Identity

✖

Marvel Studios recently postponed production on all of their films and TV shows in the works due to the ongoing concerns of the coronavirus pandemic, joining many businesses across the globe in shutting down in hopes of stopping the spread of COVID-19. And while filming has temporarily stopped on Loki, the spinoff heading to Disney+ next year, showrunner Michael Waldron has started to tease some major details about the upcoming series. Tom Hiddleston is reprising his role as the God of Mischief, and the show will pick up after he disappeared with the Tesseract in the past of Avengers: Endgame, showing a different Loki who diverges from the normal path of the timeline.

Waldron wouldn't divulge too many details about his series due to the heavy secrecy surrounding all Marvel Studios projects, but he did explain on The Writers Panel podcast that the core of Loki will be about identity and destiny.

“I think it’s the struggle with identity, who you are, who you want to be. I’m really drawn to characters who are fighting for control," Waldron said. "Certainly you see that with Loki over the first 10 years of movies, he’s out of control at pivotal parts of his life, he was adopted and everything and that manifest itself through anger and spite towards his family.”

Hiddleston previously teased to MTV News that Loki will face an entirely new threat in this series, with the first preview indicating that he could be going up against the Time Variance Authority. While that faction of time-keepers has not been confirmed as the main villain, Hiddleston teased that Loki could be outmatched this time around.

"I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I'd have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it," added Hiddleston. "You've got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can't."

There's no word yet on when Loki will resume filming or if the coronavirus shutdown will affect the show's debut on Disney+. For now, the Marvel Studios series is scheduled to premiere on the streaming service sometime in 2021.

