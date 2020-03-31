Best Tweets from Quarantine Watch Party of Ant-Man
ComicBook.com dived even further into the Marvel Cinematic Universe tonight with our latest Quarantine Watch Party which featured a unified viewing of Marvel Studios' Phase Two caper, Ant-Man! Host Brandon Davis and some of our other staff members took to Twitter like a line of ants and synched-up from afar thanks to nationwide social distancing. We also had a special guest with Ant-Man stars David Dastmalchian and little Cassie Lang herself, Abby Ryder Fortson as they offered insight into the making of the film and their favorite moments on set. As usual we've collected the best reactions and memes from tonight's Ant-Man Quarantine Watch Party below!
Our Quarantine Watch Party events have become a weeknight staple for fans around the country. So far the parties have included joint viewings of Captain America: Civil War, Thor: Ragnarok, Bloodshot, Birds of Prey, Doctor Strange, and Deadpool, all of which created Twitter trends before the movies came to an end. As fans of these movies are missing going to the movies and Comic Con events around the world they are connecting with new friends with similar interests and having a fun, safe time enjoying popular movies.
The next edition of Quarantine Watch Party is scheduled to begin Wednesday at 9 PM with a stacked screening of Shazam! Director David F. Sandberg tweeting along with co-stars Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Cooper Andrews, and Marta Milans! Check back here for more details on the next events and participate in the live-tweeting to see yourself featured on the next roundup!
Thanks for making us all feel old
1989, baby! What a year! (I was not yet born) #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/HpG5SOqL1N— rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) April 1, 2020
It sure is
Is that the half-finished Triskellion they're in??? How did I not notice this before.#QuarantineWatchParty #AntMan— MightyMary007 (@Mary007Mighty) April 1, 2020
Where is the lie
This is the plot of Ant-Man @BrandonDavisBD #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/pxL5FLePsr— Bella (@bellaxotchl) April 1, 2020
Hard facts
me n my friends greeting each other after the quarantine is over #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/lfubsQYU9p— liz (@lzhrkns) April 1, 2020
We're all trying to be like that
What I’m hoping to hear from my friends after COVID-19 #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/o6GunjDwZW— Carl Lee (@Mr_Carl_Lee) April 1, 2020
Strawberry by the looks of it
that’s jelly #QuarantineWatchParty #Antman pic.twitter.com/v1OaprtZeP— A✶J (@AhytyAJ) April 1, 2020
I doubt it but we could probably squeeze an article out of that
Wait is this the same rat that saved the world ?!!#QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/u5A6rPDoN1— Anthony Papetti (@AnAntLife) April 1, 2020
okay but what if it was
Rats only live 1-2 years its not the rat #QuarantineWatchParty— Talia 👌 (@talbroo20) April 1, 2020
Nothing wrong with that
Man cops ruining everything . No I didn’t steal anything ! I was returning something I stole . #QuarantineWatchParty #antman— bruce comic fan (@scopevandyne) April 1, 2020
Think about this a lot
#QuarantineWatchParty— liz (@lzhrkns) April 1, 2020
thinkin bout this pic.twitter.com/wNsaGgjXYm
It's all connected
Ironically, Scott Lang ending up in "Some Old Warehouse" is what saved the entire #MCU in #AvengersEndgame #AntMan #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/eQT9FGoCUS— Kofi Outlaw (@KofiOutlaw) April 1, 2020
Big mood
I will not cry when ANT-thony dies I will not cry when ANT-thony dies I will not cry when ANT-thony dies I will not cry when ANT-thony dies #Antman #QuarantineWatchParty— bruce comic fan (@scopevandyne) April 1, 2020
Thomas had never seen such a mess
Thomas watching this fight #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/XlmHXAvSlT— Shanna 🍍🥥︽✵︽ (@PinaCocoTweets) April 1, 2020
He's still out there....somewhere
Me if I seen that big ass Ant #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/WyHHuyIciS— 悪い奴 ® (@adriantarheel) April 1, 2020
Maaaaaybe?
Woah was that a spider man reference #QuarantineWatchParty— quarter life crisis (@DebbieDowneys) April 1, 2020
