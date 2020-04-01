Here's What Daisy Ridley Could Look Like as Spider-Woman

Spider-Woman has been in the news as of late, thanks to reports last month suggesting Sony was developing a feature film with the popular Marvel character. In the same report, it was said the studio is hoping to cast Tomb Raider alumnus Alicia Vikander in the titular role. Despite a potential actor already in place, that isn't stopping fans from fan casting other actors in the role. Enter Daisy Ridley. One dedicated — and super-talented, for that matter — Spider-Woman fan took to Reddit Tuesday afternoon to share a painting they did of Ridley as the character.

Admittedly, it's a pretty convincing casting choice, featuring the Star Wars superstar in Drew's classic comics outfit. Painted in Procreate, the piece even comes complete with the Spider-family hand gesture. You can see the painting for yourself below.

In the initial scoop from The Illuminerdi, it was said Sony had been eyeing Michelle MacLaren (Game of Thrones, Better Call Saul) to direct the feature. Reportedly, the movie was supposed to follow Drew as she became increasingly ill over time as a direct result of her father's uranium-based scientific experiments. In a last-ditch attempt to save her, Drew's father uses experimental medicine from an irradiated spider and somehow, it knocks Drew out for decades. She then wakes up with powers and well, the rest is history.

Now that Sony has delayed its October 2021 date it was saving for a Marvel movie — which many thought to be for Spider-Woman — it's unclear if the studio still has the movie in development or if Marvel Studios will swoop in to take the character for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

