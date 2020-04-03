The New Mutants Does Not Have a New Release Date After Massive Disney Reschedule

✖

Disney revealed a massive shift to its release schedule on Friday afternoon as theaters around the country remain closed down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Almost all of its films received new release dates, including every Marvel Studios movie slated for release in 2020 and 2021. However, one Marvel movie which was the last of the X-Men saga from when 20th Century Fox was in control of the franchise has been removed from the schedule. The New Mutants, which was supposed to release in theaters in April of 2020 after prior delays, is not among the titles which have received new release dates. It remains without a release date at this time.

There is no word yet on where The New Mutants will land. ComicBook.com has not received a response to its request for comment on The New Mutants missing from the schedule at the time of publishing.

Marvel's updated release schedule sees Black Widow arriving in theaters on November 6th. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

To this point, The New Mutants has had four different theatrical release dates. Some of them were moved in order to make room for X-Men films getting a higher priority treatment like Deadpool 2. Reasons for other moves have never been revealed, but rumors at the time suggested that the studio wanted to undergo significant reshoots. At the moment, it just seems like a question of whether or not The New Mutants will ever see the light of day in theaters or simply be dropped on a streaming service while the landscape is becoming more and more scarce for new content as delays disrupt distribution and production.

Originally, The New Mutants as supposed to hit theaters two years ago in April of 2018.

