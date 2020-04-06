Agents of SHIELD's Chloe Bennet Is Remembering All Her Favorite Moments on The Show

Just like the rest of us, celebrities are having to find new ways to entertain themselves while we're all on lockdown. Marvel's Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet has found one by taking to Twitter and asking fans their favorite moments from the series and in turn offering context and what was happening on set at the time. Bennet tweeted, "Should we play a game called you guys tweet me pics of episodes and I try and remember anything about the episodes or what I/daisy/skye was doing that episode?" We've collected some of Bennet's best responses to fans below where she reveals that she...doesn't always remember what happened on her show.

When a fan brought up how funny it was that she doesn't remember the context of the series, Bennet replied: "I do knowww, but shooting was so chaotic, double units, and shooting multiple episodes at once. So focusing on that days lines and fights were the only way to actually get anything done! And not to mention SOOO much happens. So it all gets fuzzy."

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD is scheduled to return for a seventh and final season next summer, but as of now little has been revealed about the final batch of episodes. It wrapped production last summer and has been in the can since. Bennet herself previously teased the final season would please long-time fans of the show. "I can say we are back in time, so we have to get… the whole goal is to get back to where we were," Bennet explained last October.

She added, "So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back. It's actually one of the most… season 4 and season 7 are definitely my favorite seasons of SHIELD. For the long-term fans, it's a really big pay-up and it's really, really fun,” she added. “When you've done six seasons and that many hours of TV, it's pretty hard on the writers to think what else do we do, and they killed it. Season seven is a really, really fun one."

Around the same time, co-showrunner Jed Whedon said the team "swung for the fences" on the last go-around with this casting and crew. “There are some bonkers episodes [coming],” Whedon teased. He also teased that the upcoming season features “some of our most purely entertaining episodes, and we hope people enjoy them as much as we did. We definitely swung for the fences.”

Agents of SHIELD Season Seven has yet to set a release date.