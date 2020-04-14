X-Men: This Mister Sinister Cosplay Is a Work of Art

✖

Even without cons to go to, cosplayers around the world are still having fun with their creations. Look no further than cosplayer Jason Aulicino aka @nerd_alert_cosplay, who took to Instagram to show off his brand new Mr. Sinister cosplay that he was planning to debut to the world at Wonder Con (which would have been taking place this past weekend). Aulicino debuted an amazing photo of his completed costume online along with a time lapse video of him putting the make-up together. Check them both out below along with his personal thoughts about what this cosplay means to him.

"This is an incredibly proud moment for me," Aulicino wrote. "Five months of work, several new crafting techniques, a 10-pound cape strapped to my back, and 2 hours of makeup application... and Sinister has finally come to life in all his glam-rock-vampire glory. Without a doubt my favorite comic book villain of all time. I remember being fascinated with him in the cartoon and then I read Inferno and was completely hooked! I love this character so much and just wanted to do it proper justice. I couldn’t be happier right now!!"

Like so many other events, WonderCon was postponed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Comic-Con International, the company behind world famous SDCC, also puts on the WonderCon convention and have yet to make a decision on if that convention will proceed as planned.

"We continue to work closely with officials in San Diego and at this time no decision has been made regarding the rescheduling of Comic-Con slated to take place this summer; July 23-26, 2020," they wrote in a statement when the postponed WonderCon. "We urge everyone to follow the recommendations set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and your local health officials."

It was previously reported by the San Diego Union-Tribune that Comic-Con International was "evaluating any financial liability they might have with a cancellation" and would make a final decision once that determination had been made.

