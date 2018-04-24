The Marvel Cinematic Universe is chock full of heroes and heroines, and with Avengers: Infinity War finally here, all of them are going to be put to the test. Some of them will carry the MCU forward into the future, while others must, sadly, end their journey here. But out of all of them, who is the mightiest? And we’re not talking about strength. Who within the MCU roster best represents what a hero should truly be?

That’s what we’re going to find out today with the 10 Best MCU Heroes!

10. Spider-Man

Swinging into the top ten to kick off our list is none other than Spider-Man! While everyone’s favorite webslinger is easily the flagship character for Marvel, he’s a relatively new addition to the MCU itself, and considerably younger than all of the other heroes. Spider-Man: Homecoming showed us that he’s still got a lot to learn about being a hero, but depending on how long he sticks around, he could one day be as high as #1.

9. Drax the Destroyer

At No. 9 is Drax the Destroyer. Who would have thought WWE wrestler Batista could take a vengeful, stoic character like Drax and turn him into a scene-stealing line quipper? When we first met Drax, he was a borderline villain with only revenge against Thanos on his mind, but since he’s become close to the Guardians, he’s softened in a way that reveals just how important it is to have friends.

8. Vision

Considering he’s an android ran by artificial intelligence, Vision should be a lot more unnerving, but as proof by the fact that he was able to lift Thor’s hammer, he’s completely noble with pure intentions. With the mind stone nestled in his forehead (well, as of this writing anyways… probably not for long though), we haven’t really got to see the scope of his powers yet, or how truly heroic he can be.

7. Black Widow

In the seventh spot is Black Widow. Over the course of the MCU, few characters have grown as much as Natasha Romanoff. She’s mysterious with a shady past, at best, but her fondness for Bruce Banner and her friendship with Captain America have allowed us to see a softer side to her, to the point now where, it almost feels like she can be trusted. Which was not always the case for her.

6. Star-Lord

At No. 6 we’ve got Star Lord. Chris Pratt is pitch perfect as Peter Quill, the cocky underdog leader of the Guardians. His quips are on the money and he also knows how to step back and play second fiddle to the weirder members of the team, but he’s always focused on doing the right thing, even if it means destroying his evil planet of a dad.

5. Hulk

While his solo movie is somewhat the black sheep of the MCU, the Hulk has remained a consistent highlight of the films. While the green guy’s actions are questionable, Bruce Banner perfectly encapsulates the idea of the tortured hero, someone burdened with a fantastic responsibility but consistently trying to use it the best way he can.

4. Thor

At No. 4 is Thor. Upon entering the MCU, Thor was a decidedly one-note character, but his personality has grown and become increasingly layered with each passing film. In fact, after Thor: Ragnarok, he almost felt like a completely new character, brandishing a sense of humor that’s reminiscent of Star-Lord or Tony Stark, speaking of —

3. Iron Man

That brings us to No. 3 – Iron Man. The unofficial Godfather of the MCU, Robert Downey Jr has completely owned the role of Tony Stark to the point where it seems like no one else will ever be able to play him. He’s arguably the most flawed of all of the heroes on the list, which is precisely why he’s ranked so high. Despite his massive egotistical eccentricities, he still rises to the occasion when a sacrifice must be made.

2. Black Panther

No. 2 – Black Panther. In Captain America: Civil War , we saw Black Panther as a vengeful son, but as evident in his solo movie, he grew by leaps and bounds. T’Challa is noble to a fault, and his role as the king of Wakanda has taught him how to be a selfless hero who always puts the best interests of his people first.

1. Captain America