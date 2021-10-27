2021 People’s Choice Awards Nominees Announced: Black Widow, Venom 2 And More

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards nominees have been revealed. This year’s nominees include Marvel Studios’ Black Widow, Sony Pictures’ Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Black Widow star Florence Pugh, Eddie Murphy Emma Stone, Sterling K. Brown, Jason Sudeikis, and Angela Bassett. You can find the list of nominees in television and movie categories below, and you can find the full list and vote for your favorites here. Let us know what you think of this year’s People’s Choice Awards nominees in the comments section. The People’s Choice Awards airs live on E! and NBC on Tuesday, December 7th at 9 p.m. ET.
THE MOVIE OF 2021
- Black Widow
- Coming 2 America
- F9: The Fast Saga
- Dune
- No Time To Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- The Tomorrow War
- Venom: Let There Be Carnage
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021
- Coming 2 America
- Free Guy
- He’s All That
- Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
- Jungle Cruise
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Thunder Force
- Vacation Friends
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021
- Black Widow
- F9: The Fast Saga
- Godzilla vs. Kong
- No Time To Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- The Suicide Squad
- The Tomorrow War
- Venom: Let There Be Carnage
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021
- A Quiet Place Part II
- Cruella
- Dune
- Fatherhood
- Halloween Kills
- In The Heights
- Old
- Respect
THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021
- Cinderella
- Luca
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- The Boss Baby: Family Business
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines
- Tom and Jerry
- Vivo
- Yes Day
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
- Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War
- Daniel Craig, No Time To Die
- Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise
- Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America
- John Cena, F9: The Fast Saga
- Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy
- Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
- Awkwafina, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Charlize Theron, F9: The Fast Saga
- Florence Pugh, Black Widow
- Jennifer Hudson, Respect
- Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America
- Margot Robbie, The Suicide Squad
- Salma Hayek, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
- Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021
- Anthony Ramos, In The Heights
- Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place Part II
- Emma Stone, Cruella
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Kills
- Jason Momoa, Dune
- Jennifer Hudson, Respect
- Kevin Hart, Fatherhood
- Timothée Chalamet, Dune
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021
- Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise
- Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America
- Emily Blunt, Jungle Cruise
- Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America
- Melissa McCarthy, Thunder Force
- Octavia Spencer, Thunder Force
- Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy
- Salma Hayek, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021
- Charlize Theron, F9: The Fast Saga
- Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War
- Daniel Craig, No Time To Die
- Florence Pugh, Black Widow
- John Cena, F9: The Fast Saga
- Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow
- Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga
TV
THE SHOW OF 2021
- Cobra Kai
- Grey’s Anatomy
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Loki
- Saturday Night Live
- The Bachelor
- This Is Us
- WandaVision
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021
- Outer Banks
- 9-1-1
- Cobra Kai
- Grey’s Anatomy
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- The Equalizer
- The Walking Dead
- This Is Us
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Grown-ish
- Never Have I Ever
- Only Murders in the Building
- Saturday Night Live
- Ted Lasso
- The Upshaws
- Young Rock
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021
- 90 Day Fiancé
- Bachelor In Paradise
- Below Deck
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians
- Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021
- America’s Got Talent
- American Idol
- Dancing With The Stars
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The Bachelor
- The Bachelorette
- The Masked Singer
- The Voice
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021
- Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
- Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
- Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Tom Hiddleston, Loki
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021
- Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
- Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
- Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021
- Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
- Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
- Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
- Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021
- Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws
- Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021
- Good Morning America
- Live with Kelly and Ryan
- Red Table Talk
- The Ellen DeGeneres Show
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- The View
- The Wendy Williams Show
- TODAY
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- The Late Late Show with James Corden
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2021
- Cody Rigsby, Dancing With the Stars
- Gottmik, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- JoJo (singer), The Masked Singer
- JoJo Siwa, Dancing With the Stars
- Katie Thurston, The Bachelorette
- Matt James, The Bachelor
- Symone, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Wiz Khalifa, The Masked Singer
THE REALITY STAR OF 2021
- Erica Mena, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
- Joe Amabile, Bachelor In Paradise
- Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
- Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
- Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jersey Shore Family Vacation
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2021
- Cobra Kai
- Loki
- Mare of Easttown
- Outer Banks
- Sex/Life
- Squid Game
- Ted Lasso
- The White Lotus
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2021
- Loki
- Lucifer
- La Brea
- Shadow and Bone
- Superman and Lois
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- The Flash
- WandaVision