Next Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Gets an Update, and It Might Be Releasing Soon

A new trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day might be arriving sooner rather than later. The first few months of the year saw a lot of speculation about and demand for the first Brand New Day teaser. While it leaked online in December 2025, it wasn’t officially released by Sony until March (and even then, it came after a bit-by-bit 24-hour worldwide rollout to build further anticipation). That footage gave us a general idea of what to expect, teasing Peter Parker’s mutations and MCU characters like Bruce Banner, the Punisher, and Scorpion.

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It’s about time for a new look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with the movie releasing in a couple of months, and we just got an update on that front. A new trailer for the movie was just rated on the Korea Media Ratings Board (KMRB), which has previous with the MCU: it was also used to identify the number and release window of Avengers: Doomsday‘s teasers.

Image via KMRB

Although it’s not an exact science or a guarantee of anything, this does suggest a new trailer could be released in the next week or so, which would make sense. June is going to be a big month, with blockbuster releases including Masters of the Universe, Disclosure Day, Toy Story 5, and Supergirl, it’d be smart to have fresh footage playing in front of them.

What To Expect From The New Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer

Image via Sony

It should be noted that the KRMB website lists the runtime for the next trailer as 44 seconds, which would mean it’s a relatively short look at the movie, but if it is indeed a new teaser, there’s still plenty we haven’t seen yet. We may get a better idea of exactly what’s happening to Peter and his powers that’s causing the apparent mutations we’ve seen, which should in turn give us more clues to the exact story of the film.

We still haven’t seen the crime boss Tombstone, who is expected to be one of the major villains of the movie. Speaking of which, we also don’t know exactly why ninja assassins the Hand are back in the MCU and now targeting Spidey, nor the nature of Scorpion’s role. Similarly, while we have briefly seen Banner, we have not seen the Hulk: it’s widely believed that the movie will bring back the savage version of the character, which is the kind of thing that might make the next teaser into a big smash.

Alongside all of that, there is, of course, the biggest mystery: Who is Sadie Sink playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Her character has thus far been kept under wraps, and we’ve not even seen her face yet in any footage. I’d at least expect them to give us another glimpse of her character but, having made it this far, there’s a good chance the mystery will be continued. Still, it might provide might context and clues to her role, and whether she really is Jean Grey.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31st, 2026.

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