50 Cent Says He’ll Direct the Next Marvel Movie If It Doesn’t Require Too Much of His Time

Rapper and actor Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson jokes he’ll follow his television directorial debut episode on STARZ series Power with a Marvel movie if it “doesn’t require too much” time.

“Now that I’m a big director and all, STARZ can’t afford to pay me to do another episode of POWER,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram when sharing fan art depicting him as ’50 Scorsese,’ modeled after filmmaker Martin Scorsese. “I think I’ll do the next MARVEL MOVIE. 🤨if it doesn’t require to [sic] much of my time. LOL”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The 50 Cent-directed episode of Power, “Forgot About Dre,” debuted Sunday on STARZ. Cent last directed a direct-to-video film, Before I Self Destruct, released alongside his album of the same name in 2009.

“I like that our unconventional choices, they’re only unconventional until the movie comes out and then every studio in town hires our filmmakers and they go onto bigger tentpoles from there,” Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige told Superhero Hype in a 2013 interview. The Disney-owned studio has often tapped “unconventional” or rising talent for its projects, including handing Captain America: The Winter Soldier to Arrested Development and Community directing duo Anthony and Joe Russo, whose Avengers: Endgame toppled James Cameron’s Avatar to become the highest-grossing movie of all time with a $2.79 billion worldwide haul.

“The one thing that Joe and I could always rely on is the fact that we love these characters so much,” Anthony Russo told IMDb during San Diego Comic-Con when asked to provide advice for future directors joining the Marvel stable. “The one thing that sustained us was our ability to, always in times of question, just default to our own instincts and our own gut and our own passion for what we wanted to see.”

Added Joe Russo, “You cannot make these movies on your own. There are thousands of people that are responsible for the quality of these films. We’re Italian; we like having a big, extended family, being close to people in the business that we love and share our business with.”

Black Widow, from director Cate Shortland, will be the first Marvel Studios film under a solo female director after Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck teamed on Captain Marvel. The studio then has Chloé Zhao on The Eternals, Destin Daniel Cretton on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, returning Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson on Multiverse of Madness, and returning Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi on Thor: Love and Thunder.

The line-up comes after Feige said Marvel is committed to wide representation both on and off screen.

“People also ask sometimes about Black Panther. So, the notion of representation on screen, in front of and behind the camera, somebody asked me once, so is Black Panther a one-off? I said, no, it’s not a one-off. This is the future,” Feige previously told TheWrap of the Ryan Coogler-directed Black Panther. “This is the way the world is, and the way, certainly, our studio’s going to be run going forward, because it brings about better stories. The more diverse the group of people making the movie is, the better the stories.”