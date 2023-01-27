Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge Executive Producing New Series for Prime Video

After the award-winning smash hit Fleabag, it looks like Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be bringing another buzzworthy series to Prime Video. On Thursday, reports confirmed that Waller-Bridge will be executive producing Sign Here, a television series based on Claudia Lux's October 2022 novel of the same name. Waller-Bridge will produce alongside Jenny Robbins, as part of the former's recently-renewed overall deal with Amazon Studios. Lux is set to executive produce and co-write the show.

Sign Here is described as a darkly humorous, utterly gripping debut novel about a guy who works in Hell (literally). Peyote Trip has a pretty good gig in the deals department on the fifth floor of Hell. Sure, none of the pens work, the coffee machine has been out of order for a century, and the only drink on offer is Jägermeister, but it's still Hell and after waiting a millennium he comes up with a plan that might just change his life (and death) forever.

Why did Phoebe Waller-Bridge leave Mr. & Mrs. Smith?

In recent years, Waller-Bridge was set to collaborate with Amazon on another highly-anticipated series — a television reboot of Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-starring Donald Glover. In 2021, Waller-Bridge left the project, with Pen15's Maya Erskine ultimately replacing her in the role in April of 2022.

Reports around that time indicated that Waller-Bridge left the series due to creative differences.

Who does Phoebe Waller-Bridge play in Indiana Jones 5?

This news comes a few months before Waller-Bridge will appear in the highly-anticipated Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford's final outing as the iconic titular character. Waller-Bridge will be portraying Helena, the goddaughter of Indy and a major "catalyst" in the film's story.

"She's a daughter of a friend of Indy's, who we will also meet in the movie," Dial of Destiny director James Mangold revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly late last year. "Helena's gotten herself in a bit of trouble, and brings [that] to Indy's doorstep. She's a character who's a wonderful set of contradictions — charming and brilliant, but also a lot of trouble."

What do you think of the details surrounding Phoebe Waller-Bridge's new television series? Will you be tuning in to Sign Here? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!