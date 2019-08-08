Donny Cates Breaks Down Venom and Spider-Man’s Relationship at the Start of Absolute Carnage

Marvel Comics took a dark and twisted turn this Wednesday with the launch of Absolute Carnage, the publisher’s new event from writer Donny Cates and artist Ryan Stegman. Following the events of their solo Venom series, Absolute Carnage puts Eddie Brock on a collision course with a resurrected Cletus Kasady and the dangerous Symbiote god, Knull. Fortunately, Eddie has some help in the form of his old foe-turned-friend, Peter Parker.

Venom and Spider-Man have had a complicated, tumultuous relationship throughout the years at Marvel Comics. Venom began as a lethal arch-rival to Spider-Man, but the dup have gone on to work together on many occasions. It’s a fascinating friendship and Cates establishes the tension well when introducing Peter in Absolute Carnage #1.

But the connection between Peter and Eddie goes so much deeper than even the best writer can explain in a couple of pages, so we went straight to the source for an update on where the two iconic characters find themselves at the start of this event.

“Yeah i mean, complicated is the word, right? They’ve been through everything together at this point,” Cates shared with ComicBook.com. “Enemies, allies, friends even….maybe? They share a bond that is incredibly complex and one that i don’t either of them could actually pin down or explain. I think of them like estranged brothers. Not super close, but begrudgingly tied to one another. They’ll be there for each other if the other needs help, but they wont be happy about it.”

In Absolute Carnage, Eddie approaches Peter and asks for help tracking down other people who have been tied to Symbiotes in the past. Carnage is hunting anyone who has ever had a Symbiote, and the two of them are the characters most well-known for dealing with Symbiotes. So naturally, Peter is one of the only people Eddie can trust with a thing like this. Despite their issues, the two work together to take on Carnage and Knull, hopefully shutting them down once and for all.

