Adam Scott Talks About Madame Web, Reveals He Was Really Into Comics

Adam Scott has been seeing a major career boost lately, largely on the back of his cult-hit sci-fi/drama series Severance, which has been one of the biggest hits for Apple TV+ in 2022. Scott has also made the jump into superhero movies, as he'll star in the upcoming Spider-Man spinoff film, Madame Webb. A lot of Marvel fans have been wondering why Sony has chosen to give Madame Webb (of all characters) a big-budget movie – and it certainly is a valid question to ask!

Recently a whole list of character roles for Madame Webb were supposedly confirmed. The breakdown said that Adam Scott will play a younger version of the iconic character Ben Parker (aka Peter Parker's "Uncle Ben), opposite Emma Roberts (American Horror Story) as Mary Parker, Ben's sister and Spider-Man's mother. Rumor has it the story will see "Madame" Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson) using her abilities as a physic medium connected to the Spider-Verse to try and ensure that Peter Parker is born. That mission will pull together a collection of Spider characters, including Julia Carpenter/Spider-Woman (Sydney Sweeny), Mattie Franklin (Celeste O'Connor), and Anya Corazon/Spider-Girl (Isabela Merced). It's the exact sort of storyline currently playing out in Marvel's Edge of Spider-Verse comic event.

Adam Scott couldn't confirm anything significant about Madame Webb or his casting – but talking to Sirius XM's Jess Cagle, Scott was appreciative of the fact that comic book fans have been overwhelmingly supportive of him being cast in the Spider-Man movie universe:

"It's really nice, and I think a lot of that comes from, it might be, I'm assuming rooted in Parks and Rec because it's such a, a sweet, smart show. And what I've found over the years is a lot of the fans, a lot of the people that approach me that, that wanna talk about Parks and Rec are always really sweet, smart people.

And, and so I, I like to think that it's sort of maybe rooted in that, but I, I, I agree. I'm, I'm always, so appreciative of, of how nice everyone is, because it certainly could go the other way, like you said, which wouldn't be quite as sweet and lovely."

In order to further prove his geek cred (as if that were necessary), Adam Scott also discussed his own level of comic book fandom:

"I was really into comics as a kid. I actually grew up in Santa Cruz, California, where they shot Lost Boys. And the comic book store in Lost Boys was the comic book store that I would go to just about every day to... Get all my latest comic books. And my next-door neighbor owned it, Joe Ferrara, who, and, and so I would go in there every day and he would have the latest comics that I was interested in. And I got to visit the set of Lost Boys and meet Joel Schumacher. And I stood outside the Coreys' trailers and got to see them walk to and from the set. And I was like 12 years old anyway. So yeah... I was a big comic book nerd."

Madame Webb is slated to hit theaters on October 6, 2023.