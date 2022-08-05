Madame Web Is Assembling a Spider-Man Team to Save the Spider-Verse

Madame Web is setting off on a mission to save the Spider-Verse, and she's bringing some backup along for the ride. Before audiences watch Dakota Johnson's portrayal of Madame Web in the Sony Pictures film next year, the hero is taking part in Edge of Spider-Verse, a miniseries starring new and familiar Spider heroes. This is all leading to the End of the Spider-Verse event spearheaded by writer Dan Slott, who is making his return to the franchise. Edge of Spider-Verse #1 reintroduces fans to Madame Web as she assembles her Spidey team.

WARNING: Spoilers for Edge of Spider-Verse #1 follow. Continue at your own risk.

Three out of the four short stories in Edge of Spider-Verse #1 include Anya Corazon (Araña), one of the more popular Spider-Man Family characters. Madame Web visits Araña to inform her how her body is undergoing a transition, which would explain the sudden bursts of pain and the return of her totem tattoo. Along with helping Araña deal with the Sisterhood of the Wasp's return, Madame Web also recruits Araña for the larger mission of defending the Spider-Verse. Part of Madame Web's recruitment involves getting Araña a new costume.

Araña and Madame Web also visit the new heroes Spider-Laird and Spider-Rex, though they don't reveal the details of what threat the Spider-Verse is facing. The new costume and raised profile for Araña led us to speculate on her possible live-action debut in the Madame Web movie. Isabela Merced was cast in an unidentified role in Madame Web, but we believe she could be playing Araña. Not much is known about the plot of Madame Web, but if Sony Pictures decides to use the film to introduce even more heroes into its budding Spider-Man Universe, then it makes all the sense in the world for Isabela Merced to play Araña/Spider-Girl. The actress is used to headlining franchises on her own, so if the studio decided to do an Anya Corazon-centered spinoff, it would have confidence that Merced could handle the responsibilities.

Marvel's plans for the Spider-Verse comes as both Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are leaning into the Multiverse. Spider-Man: No Way Home helped break open the multiverse, while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took Stephen Strange, America Chavez, and Scarlet Witch on a multiversal adventure. Sony also has two sequels to 2018's Into the Spider-Verse planned – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Meanwhile, Marvel Comics has also expanded its multiverse content with Avengers Forever, What If... Miles Morales, and Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse, along with multiverse stories in Avengers and Miles Morales: Spider-Man.

