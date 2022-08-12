Madame Web Cast and Characters Rumored to Be Confirmed

A new report claims to confirm a long list of Madame Web casting rumors, including exactly which Madame Web star Dakota Johnson is playing. According to Cosmic Circus (who are verifying not just existing rumors, but a specific set of names that popped up on Reddit), Johnson will be playing Cassandra Webb, while Adam Scott and Emma Roberts will play Ben and Mary Parker, Spider-Man's uncle and mother, respectively. The film is set to bring together a number of Spider-totem characters, and feels a bit like an attempt at a live-action Into the Spider-Verse, creating a movie starring a diverse group of heroes where Peter Parker is not the main character.

In the comics, Cassandra Webb suffered from a neurological condition known as myasthenia gravis, but developed an unexpected side effect: powerful psychic abilities, which she harnessed to become a medium. Johnson will be joined by Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, who will play Julia Carpenter, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife's Celeste O'Connor, who will play Mattie Franklin. Isabela Merced is playing Anya Corazon (Spider-Girl) in the movie, as well. While these have all been reported previously, a site claiming to batch-verify them seems likely to have gotten their hands on a call sheet, or something similar where there would just be a list of names.

Madame Web will be the second Spider-Man-based movie the studio films this year after Kraven the Hunter, which is now filming in and around London. Both films are currently schedule for release next year.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is appearing as the lead in that flick, and will be joined by Russell Crowe and Ariana DeBose, who'll play longtime Spidey villain Calypso.

"It's cool. It's going well. I mean, for as much as I believe I'm allowed to say about it, I think it's going swimmingly," DeBose shared this week when. "Yeah. I'm proud of them," she added when Deadline brought up the fact that Marvel seems to be pushing for change. "I think all of these franchise pieces, it's all about your growth. And it's exciting to be a part of something that feels like it's taking a step in a different direction. I feel like they're just allowing this to live in whatever world it needs to live in, which is kind of cool. I don't like work experiences, period, where I feel like I'm asked to fit a box, because my job is to discover the box and to define the box. That's my job, in my opinion. I mean, it is 2022."

Madame Web is currently set for release on July 7, 2023.