Marvel Fans Are Shook After Agatha and Death’s Romantic Moment in New Episode

To say that the finale of Agatha All Along left fans of the Marvel series with a lot to unpack would be an understatement. The two-episode conclusion to the WandaVision spinoff not only offered up some answers to major fan questions — namely if Mephisto would finally show up in the MCU and if Wanda would return seemingly from the dead — but also had quite a few surprises as well. We found out the truth about The Witches’ Road, and about where Tommy ended up but there’s something else that the final episodes gave us as well. The end of Episode 8, “Follow Me My Friend/To Glory at the End” gave fans something else they’ve wanted all season: a kiss between lovers-turned-enemies Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) and Rio/Death (Aubrey Plaza) and it’s got fans shook — and maybe not for all the reasons you might think. Warning: spoilers for the finale of Agatha All Along beyond this point.

Fans have known Agatha and Rio have some sort of romantic history since Episode 4, when Rio explained that the woman she wronged was her “scar” and we see Agatha and Rio almost kiss. However, by the time we get to Episode 8 the animosity between the two women is higher than ever with Agatha making a deal with Rio that she will deliver Billy to her in exchange for Rio leaving her alone permanently, even when she dies. However, Agatha ultimately sacrifices herself for Billy and in the end kisses Rio, the act leading to her demise. For fans, the. moment paid off on all of the tension between the two characters and also delivered the first lesbian kiss in the MCU but it’s also prompted a lot of discussion, namely about what the kiss actually meant and whether the kiss is what killed Agatha or if it was just a mechanism for Agatha to kill herself.

The First Lesbian Kiss in the MCU

While there have been representations of same-sex relationships in the MCU prior to this — notably, Eternals featured a same-sex couple, Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and his husband, as well as a brief on-screen kiss and even Agatha All Along had a same sex kiss between Billy and his boyfriend — the Agatha/Rio kiss is the first lesbian on-screen kiss in the franchise, something that fans were ecstatic about.

AGATHARIO. FIRST LESBIAN KISS IN THE MCU. HISTORY WAS FCKING MADE TODAY. 🥹🫶#AgathaAllAlong#Agathario

pic.twitter.com/oMsUAs5Mx9 — 🔮⌁ || Agatha All Along Era / THE FLASH || ⌁🔮 (@superflashwest) October 31, 2024

Spoilers for #AgathaAllAlong

AGATHARIO KISS ACTUALLY HAPPENED RAHHHHHH WE BEAT THE DOG IN CHESS THIS IS EVERYTHING (we are going to ignore what happened right after this) pic.twitter.com/3XClh7IEzE — Jack (-_•) 🔮 (@captaincupkicks) October 31, 2024

Was It Really a “Kiss of Death”?

Outside of the excitement about the moment being the MCU’s first lesbian kiss, however, fans also were debating what the kiss actually was. While Agatha kissing Rio led to her death, fans aren’t entirely sure that it was the kiss that actually killed her. Specifically, some fans think that Agatha kissed Rio because she wanted to, reuniting the two lovers at long last, but also that Agatha used it as a mechanism to take Rio’s power. As was established in the series premiere, Agatha can’t just take Rio’s power the way she does other witches. Doing so would kill her and Agatha knows this so, for many, the kiss is Agatha choosing her own death rather than making Death kill her.

if anything. theres no such thing as the kiss of death, rio doesn’t operate like that. agatha kissed her because she wanted to. becauses been waiting to feel her again since the second rio showed up at her door pic.twitter.com/kdQ3u1tJNR — season of the witch (@bigIttIeIies) October 31, 2024

The way Agatha caresses Rios cheeks while kissing her knowing it’s her last kiss before she died because she gave herself in… Marvel you outdid yourself this time.#AgathaAllAlong #AGATHARIO #AgathaHarkness

pic.twitter.com/0jpCB0y8TL — Lou🎃👻 (@lavenderpblms) October 31, 2024

Others, however, are not so sure and think that Rio simply couldn’t kiss Agatha at all because it would kill her — and that is why when she came to collect Nicky, she sent him back to kiss his sleeping mother. Nicky kissed Agatha twice — and fans say that one was for him and one was for Rio because she couldn’t do it.

My theory is Rio visited him often and the double kiss was for Rio, since she couldn’t kiss Agatha. She’s death, therefore has the kiss of death. https://t.co/IfBxrbCwHa — Divine Oracle ✰☽ (@MariaBella444) October 31, 2024

Of course, the general consensus is that it doesn’t actually matter what the mechanics of the kiss were. What matters is that it happened at all.

no but they genuinely put their everything into the kiss and that’s all that matters to me right now pic.twitter.com/cKt9zC3iCh — dayana ⸆⸉ ᴿᴹᴶ AGATHA SPOILERS (@willowsquared) October 31, 2024

It really was a beautiful kiss, it’s a shame the rest of the finale was not up to scratch. Thank you to Kathryn and Aubrey for putting everything they had into Agatha and Rio 💜💚 https://t.co/2io0ZBbjAa — Fallon | Agatha Top Truther 💜 (@scullys_glasses) October 31, 2024

Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+.