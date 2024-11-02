Marvel Fans Are Shook After Agatha and Death’s Romantic Moment in New Episode

To say that the finale of Agatha All Along left fans of the Marvel series with a lot to unpack would be an understatement. The two-episode conclusion to the WandaVision spinoff not only offered up some answers to major fan questions — namely if Mephisto would finally show up in the MCU and if Wanda would return seemingly from the dead — but also had quite a few surprises as well. We found out the truth about The Witches’ Road, and about where Tommy ended up but there’s something else that the final episodes gave us as well. The end of Episode 8, “Follow Me My Friend/To Glory at the End” gave fans something else they’ve wanted all season: a kiss between lovers-turned-enemies Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) and Rio/Death (Aubrey Plaza) and it’s got fans shook — and maybe not for all the reasons you might think. Warning: spoilers for the finale of Agatha All Along beyond this point.
Fans have known Agatha and Rio have some sort of romantic history since Episode 4, when Rio explained that the woman she wronged was her “scar” and we see Agatha and Rio almost kiss. However, by the time we get to Episode 8 the animosity between the two women is higher than ever with Agatha making a deal with Rio that she will deliver Billy to her in exchange for Rio leaving her alone permanently, even when she dies. However, Agatha ultimately sacrifices herself for Billy and in the end kisses Rio, the act leading to her demise. For fans, the. moment paid off on all of the tension between the two characters and also delivered the first lesbian kiss in the MCU but it’s also prompted a lot of discussion, namely about what the kiss actually meant and whether the kiss is what killed Agatha or if it was just a mechanism for Agatha to kill herself.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The First Lesbian Kiss in the MCU
While there have been representations of same-sex relationships in the MCU prior to this — notably, Eternals featured a same-sex couple, Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and his husband, as well as a brief on-screen kiss and even Agatha All Along had a same sex kiss between Billy and his boyfriend — the Agatha/Rio kiss is the first lesbian on-screen kiss in the franchise, something that fans were ecstatic about.
Was It Really a “Kiss of Death”?
Outside of the excitement about the moment being the MCU’s first lesbian kiss, however, fans also were debating what the kiss actually was. While Agatha kissing Rio led to her death, fans aren’t entirely sure that it was the kiss that actually killed her. Specifically, some fans think that Agatha kissed Rio because she wanted to, reuniting the two lovers at long last, but also that Agatha used it as a mechanism to take Rio’s power. As was established in the series premiere, Agatha can’t just take Rio’s power the way she does other witches. Doing so would kill her and Agatha knows this so, for many, the kiss is Agatha choosing her own death rather than making Death kill her.
Others, however, are not so sure and think that Rio simply couldn’t kiss Agatha at all because it would kill her — and that is why when she came to collect Nicky, she sent him back to kiss his sleeping mother. Nicky kissed Agatha twice — and fans say that one was for him and one was for Rio because she couldn’t do it.
Of course, the general consensus is that it doesn’t actually matter what the mechanics of the kiss were. What matters is that it happened at all.
Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+.