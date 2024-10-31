Agatha All Along Has One More Shocking Death (And It’s More Significant Than You Think)

We have finally come to the end of The Witches’ Road, but there was one more loss for the coven at the end. Wednesday night’s two-episode finale of Agatha All Along was packed with revelations about the Road, the witches on it, and even what might be next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but all of those revelations came with a price: one more witch met her end and this time, it could have major implications going forward. Warning: spoilers for the finale of Agatha All Along beyond this point. Read on only if you really want to know.

In the end, Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) did not survive the adventure undertaken in the series, with the seemingly invincible and scheming witch finally taken out. However, it wasn’t the Road that killed Agatha nor was it a failed trial, or anything like that, really. Instead, Agatha went to Death willingly — and it turns out, the end for the legendary witch is only the beginning of the story. Picking up after last week’s trial which saw Lilia (Patti LuPone) sacrifice herself to end the Salem Seven, Agatha is back on the road and comes face to face with Rio (Aubrey Plaza), aka Death. It turns out that all along, Agatha has been distracting Rio from Death’s real target: Billy (Joe Locke). It turns out that, per Rio, Billy is an abomination who has messed with the “sacred balance” by taking a second life and she has to stop him from doing the same for Tommy. You see, it turns out that Tommy hasn’t been reborn yet and Billy’s mission to find his brother is a problem. Agatha ends up making Rio a deal: since Rio can’t kill Billy because he’d just reincarnate, he has to turn himself over to Death willingly. Agatha says she’ll get him to do so, but only if Rio stops pursuing her. Rio agrees.

Videos by ComicBook.com

[RELATED: Agatha All Along Finale Reveals Shocking Truth About The Witches’ Road]

Agatha, Billy, and Jen (Sasheer Zamata) continue on the Road to the final trial which sees Jen realize that Agatha was the witch who bound her and thus, Jen unbinds herself. But Agatha tells Billy about Tommy and the fact that he needs a body to enter and, during the final trial Agatha guides Billy through finding a vessel for Tommy, causing Billy to “complete” his trial and disappear. Agatha ends up also completing her trial but she ends up facing Death who isn’t thrilled that Billy wasn’t delivered to her. A fight ensues, Billy shows up — fully in his power — and aids Agatha by giving her some of his power. Agatha then appears to turn on Billy again, revealing her deal with Rio but when Billy reaches out to Agatha mentally to ask if this is how her own son died, Agatha does something unexpected: she kisses Rio and it is a literal Kiss of Death. Agatha dies, sacrificing herself for Billy.

But the story doesn’t end there. The final episode reveals Billy coming to the realization that he created The Witches’ Road and that realization comes with a surprise visitor: Agatha, as a ghost. Agatha reveals that before Billy, the Road really was just a myth, a lie, a con Agatha created centuries ago to kill witches and take their power. When Billy fully grasps that his manifesting the Road means he killed Mrs. Hart, Alice, and Lilia, he finds himself enraged and sets out to banish Agatha. He stops, however, when the ghost of Agatha reveals why she doesn’t want to simply move on to the afterlife: she doesn’t want to face her son. It leads to a tender moment between Billy and Agatha, with Billy saying he thinks Nicholas will forgive her, but ultimately, Agatha suggests that she and Billy would make a good team, with Agatha serving as a mentor of sorts for Billy. The episode — and series — ends with Billy sealing off the Road and Agatha announcing “let’s go find Tommy” as the two head out into the world together.

It’s a major development to be sure, not just because Agatha dies, but because Agatha (as a ghost) teaming up with Billy sets into motion the possibility for Marvel to, in the aim of looking for Tommy, set up the Young Avengers or even take on an adaptation of The Children’s Crusade. It also sets Agatha up to be more in keeping with her comic book counterpart in that she’s now in a position to train Billy with his magic — in comics, Agatha trained Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the art of magic. With Agatha, to an extent, redeemed, the possibilities are somewhat endless as to where the MCU can go with the character and it will be interesting to see play out.

Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+.