Agatha All Along: Does Mephisto Show Up (Or Did We Get Played Again)?

We’ve finally come to the end of The Witches’ Road with the Agatha All Along finale and while the last two episodes of the Marvel series held quite a few revelations about Billy, Agatha, and even the very Road itself, the episodes also gave fans an answer to what might have been the biggest question of all. That’s right, the final episodes of Agatha All Along finally answered the question of whether Mephisto would finally be introduced to the MCU and it might not be the answer you’re expecting. Warning: Spoilers for the final episodes of Agatha All Along beyond this point.

Despite getting a name drop earlier in the season, Mephisto once again does not show up. We are once again left wanting when it comes to Marvel’s devil. Instead, the only spooky or even lightly sinister thing we get in the finale — and indeed in all of Agatha All Along — is Death herself. Looks like we are once again going to be sitting here waiting at the proverbial station, waiting for the Mephisto train to come.

Now that we are finally at this moment, it feels like we’ve been on this journey — or the Mephisto train, if you will — for years. Speculation that the devilish character was involved in the overall story of Westview has persisted since WandaVision where there were countless theories that Mephisto was actually behind Wanda Maximoff’s actions in Westview as the series antagonist. That, however, ended up not being the case when it was revealed that Wanda was creating the hex on her own but her real antagonist was none other than Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) who does not appear to have been influenced by anything other than her own lust for power.

Speculation that Mephisto might show up for the WandaVision spinoff started pretty early on as well, but really ramped up when a teaser for Agatha All Along showed Teen/Billy Kaplan (Joe Locke) with a sigil over his mouth preventing Agatha (and others) from hearing his real name. Many fans speculated that the sigil, which looked like an M, signified Mephisto complete with the suggestion that perhaps Mephisto was keeping Billy’s identity under wraps. And by the time we actually got a Mephisto name drop in episode 3 of the series, fans were more convinced than ever we’d be seeing the character by series’ end — and even showrunner Jac Schaeffer encouraged fans to keep their eyes open by reminding just how tied to Agatha’s story Mephisto really is in comics.

“With these shows, so often there is something that is at once a joke and a wink and a nod, and actually has something legitimate underneath it,” Schaeffer said previously. “As we all know, Mephisto is a character who’s very wrapped into Agatha’s storyline. I mean, people have to watch, but we’re always playing with the audience in that way.”

Now that we are finally here with the real answer about Mephisto, we can also start looking ahead to what’s next. A third Doctor Strange film seems like the next logical place for a character like Mephisto to appear, though at this point everything about Doctor Strange 3 is currently a rumor — including reports that Sam Raimi, who previously directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which itself had direct ties to WandaVision, would be returning to direct. We could also potentially see Mephisto in the other WandaVision spinout, the Vision series, thought that might be a little less likely. Wherever things do end up going, the revelation in the final episodes of Agatha All Along do offer up some potential for the character as the MCU continues.

Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+.