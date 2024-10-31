Agatha All Along: Is the Witches’ Road Actually Real?

Marvel didn’t pull any punches with Wednesday night’s two-episode Agatha All Along finale. The series delivered a dramatic and twist-filled ending, pulling the rug out from under everyone at the conclusion of Episode 8, before turning back the clock in Episode 9 and giving us the whole story. The status quo for Billy and Agatha has been reset, and fans are understandably still plagued with questions. One of the most puzzling surrounds the status of the Witches’ Road, and whether or not it actually exists.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for Agatha All Along! Continue reading at your own risk…

Videos by ComicBook.com

The conclusion of Agatha All Along‘s eighth episode revealed that the whole Witches’ Road that was featured on the show was actually created by Billy, though he didn’t know he did it, a lot like how Wanda created Westview without completely meaning to. The flashback-heavy Episode 9 then showed that the Witches’ Road was only a scam that Agatha created in order to lure covens into giving her their powers. It wasn’t until Billy got involved that an actual Witches’ Road appeared.

There’s a time in this two-part finale where it feels like the Witches’ Road was simply a construct of Billy’s mind, but that’s only partly true. The Witches’ Road wasn’t real until Billy made it real. Once he did, it stuck. Everything that happened on the Road, everything that happened on Agatha All Along, actually happened in the MCU. It wasn’t just made up.

Billy might have created the Witches’ Road on his own, but he created a real, tangible thing. That’s evident by the end of the series, as he shuts the physical door to the Road and uses the door to create a memorial for the witches that were killed throughout the journey.

In theory, this means the Witches’ Road could be accessed again, if need be. Billy would probably have to be involved, but every door that is closed can theoretically be opened again. He created something so complex that it has actual rules for escape. There’s nothing at the end actually giving you the thing you seek, but it allows you to look within yourself and within others around you to find what you’re looking for. Both Billy and Jennifer Kale were sent out of the Witches’ Road after accomplishing their goals, though neither came in the form of a gift. Jennifer was able to unbind herself from Agatha’s spell to get her own power back, while Billy used his own powers to locate Tommy and help him find a new body to live in.

There’s a good chance we don’t see the Witches’ Road again in the MCU, but its return wouldn’t be impossible. What we do know, though, is that everything that took place on the Road was very real.