Agatha All Along Director Addresses Mephisto Fan Speculation

Agatha All Along Episode 3 has finally mentioned Mephisto in the MCU. Now, Marvel fans have all kinds of questions about the villain's high-profile name drop. Director Jac Schaeffersat down with Entertainment Weekly to address the way her show sent the MCU speculation machine into overdrive. Mephisto is a name that's been debated inside of this fanbase for literal years at this point. During WandaVision, especially as time moved forward, there were weekly theories about the demon's imminent appearance in the show. But, at the end, it was Agatha All Along. Now, Kathryn Hahn's big return to the world of Marvel has brought us the gift of more Mephisto speculation and the fans are completely shook. Schaeffer knew she was dropping a bit of massive bait in there and encouraged the fans to keep an eye on the rest of the series.

"With these shows, so often there is something that is at once a joke and a wink and a nod, and actually has something legitimate underneath it," Schaeffer comments. "As we all know, Mephisto is a character who's very wrapped into Agatha's storyline. I mean, people have to watch, but we're always playing with the audience in that way."

(Photo: MEPHISTO might really be coming. - Marvel)

There are no less than five major mysteries just hovering around Agatha All Along at this point. 1) Is Scarlet Witch coming back? 2) Is "Teen" really Billy Kaplan, aka Wiccan? 3) Who is Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal? 4) Why does Agatha Harkeness want the prize at the end of The Witches' Road? And 5) Does this mean Mephisto is on deck in the MCU? All of this stuff isn't getting revealed anytime soon. But, the speculation will continue to rage away in the comments sections across social media. Just the taste of a Mephisto appearance has already done a number on Marvel fans. WandaVision's finale was the culmination of that story, but a moment where some fans felt left down because of the story they had been painting in their heads for weeks at that point. Maybe closure is coming?

(Photo: Mephisto has come up a lot in the comics with Agatha. - Marvel)

Just like WandaVision before it, Agatha All Along has become a speculation machine. With all the whispers about Mephisto this week, it would be easy to forget that Week 1's episodes kept referencing the Scarlet Witch. People fell in love with Wanda Maximoff during that previous Disney+ series. Now, they're wondering if Marvel has decided to get her back into the fold for the upcoming event films like Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. While director Jac Schaeffer isn't here to confirm or deny Elizabeth Olsen's return, she also knows that fans are going to be invested in that long-running saga. So, we keep the focus on Agatha Harkness for the moment.

"There was a lot of consideration. That's a great way of articulating it: her shadow. Agatha is not a character who's going to stand in anyone's shadow. So this is emphatically Agatha Harkness' show," Schaeffer argued. "However, we are in the WandaVision corner of the universe, so Wanda's legacy has threads in this narrative. But, yeah, it is about Agatha. It's about her journey, it's about the truth of her, and that is very much our focus with the show."

So, our watch continues. A lot of viewers are still enjoying Agatha All Along for the trials and tribulations of this mismatched coven. If the weekly installments keep up this level of fun, it could be a great sign for the MCU's TV show roster on Disney+. However, some of the people watching out there are in this for the larger connections to the other Marvel storylines bubbling right now. A Wiccan reveal or Wanda return would absolutely shake the Internet in ways that detractors argued wouldn't be possible. It feels like Agatha All Along is really breaking through to viewership by looking at social media reaction. As we get closer to Halloween, those streaming numbers are poised to climb even further. Disney+ is going to be "Witch Central" when the calendar flips over to October. Does that mean a Mephisto visit or a cameo from Wanda? Anything is possible.

