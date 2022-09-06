Agatha: Coven of Chaos Gets New Working Title

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe started exploring magic and other occult-type themes in Doctor Strange, the debut of WandaVision blew the lid off the entire genre. Diving headfirst into the world of wizardry and the arcane, the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring show already has one spin-off on the way in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Originally titled Agatha: House of Harkness, the series has been renamed as it is set to further explore the world of spells and Chaos Magic.

Now, the series even has its own working title as it gears up to start principal photography in the coming months. In a new report from The Cosmic Circus, Coven of Chaos will film under the working title of My Pretty.

What is a working title?

In short, working titles are used by film studios to help beef up the security surrounding the productions. Because public notices often have to be posted to inform local residents about filming updates and the like, studios use a working title for each film or show to shroud it in secrecy to help minimize off-set distractions.

How does Marvel determine working titles?

My Pretty, of course, inspired by the WIcked Witch from the Wizard of Oz. In one of Dorothy's vision of the iconic villain, the witch utters that she'll "get you, my pretty!" When it comes to Marvel's working titles, the Kevin Feige-led outfit typically chooses to align each production with a phrase in pop culture. Sometimes it has to do with a project itself and other times it's simply something chosen out of the blue. Spider-Man: No Way Home, in example, channeled Seinfeld with it's working title of Serenity Now while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 filmed under Guardians 3000, a nod to the original Guardians that made cameos in the movie.

Olsen's Scarlet Witch can be seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is now streaming on Disney+ alongside WandaVision. Agatha: Coven of Chaos is set for release Winter 2023.

