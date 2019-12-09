Avengers: Endgame Star Karen Gillan Imagines Killing Chris Pratt in New Video

The National Football League is getting to crunch time and as a direct result, fantasy football players around the world are chewing their fingernails into oblivion. That is, unless you’re Karen Gillan and wish for the ultimate harm to befall your opponents — jokingly, of course. That’s particularly the case in one new viral video made on behalf of the AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football League. As the Guardians of the Galaxy star meditates to find her happy place, she’s suddenly interrupted by the voices of both Chris Pratt and Ryan Reynolds — both, of which, she imagines killing with a flamethrower.

This weekend, Gillan (#6, 7-6) is taking on Reynolds (#3, 9-3-1) in the first round of the playoffs. Unfortunately for Gillan, it appears Reynolds has the upper hand, winning 111-106. Neither competitor has any players playing in tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other matchups in the “Winner’s Bracket” include #1 Miles Teller (10-3) versus Pratt (#8, 6-7); ESPN analyst Matthew Berry (#5, 8-5) against Ant-Man and the Wasp star Paul Rudd (#4, 8-4-1); and Elizabeth Olsen (#7, 6-7) going up against Thor star Chris Hemsworth (#2, 10-3).

Gillan and Pratt can be seen next in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which has yet to set a release date. Marvel Studios has yet to unveil plans for Reynolds’ Deadpool franchise.

