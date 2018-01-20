‘Agents Of SHIELD’: Best Laid Plans Preview Released

ABC has released a sneak-peek look at Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. 5×09, “Best Laid Plans.”

The episode sees Mack, Yo-Yo, and Flint fight to keep everyone alive by starting a revolution against the Kree.

Videos by ComicBook.com

5×08, “The Last Day,” saw Agent May reunite with an elderly Robin Hinton as Kasius’ loyal warrior Sinara set out after Daisy.

After Robin is stabbed and killed by Samuel Voss, Daisy frees the imprisoned Deke and May informs the team she was told by Robin how to go back and save Earth from its destruction. Meanwhile, a determined Sinara has reached the surface in pursuit of the humans…

“The Last Day” catches up with Mack, Yo-Yo, and Flint encounter a bomb that could incinerate everyone in a flash as Kasius attempts to make good on the suffering he promised to Coulson and his team of super-spies. With the press of a button, Kasius triggers destruction on the humans.

The long-running series, now in its fifth season, boasts a 95% “fresh” on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, making it the highest-rated Marvel television series.

S.H.I.E.L.D. will continue to withhold the truth about Earth’s ruination and Daisy’s role in its death, but answers are expected to come by the series’ milestone 100th episode airing in March.

“Fans who hope that a 100th episode will contain something that will be a cataclysmic event or a gigantically resonate event for their feels after 100 episodes will not be disappointed,” Gregg said of the episode, with Marvel TV’s Jeph Loeb promising a “significant event.”

ABC head Channing Dungey is “cautiously optimistic” for a sixth season, explaining renewal is dependant upon the creative team’s ideas for more S.H.I.E.L.D.

“The creative this season, I honestly think, has been the strongest its ever been,” Dungey said.

“We’ve been really excited about what the producers have been talking about for the second half of the season. I’m really looking forward to hearing them come in and talk about what their ideas would be for season 6, so we can make a better determination about whether we’re going to order another season or not.”

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.