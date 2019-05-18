Agents of SHIELD Recap with Spoilers: Sarge Wreaks Havoc in “Window of Opportunity”

Another week into Agents of SHIELD and we find out a little more about Sarge, the new character played by the fan-favorite Clark Gregg. This second episode largely focuses on Sarge and his team as they continue developing those characters into formidable opponents to the SHIELD thought full back stories have yet to be unearthed. At one point, Sarge makes note that Jaco (Winston James Francis) hasn’t breathed the atmosphere of his home planet from nine years and then we see the human-like alien breathing in motor oil that’s been turned into gas, though the specific planet is never mentioned.

Throughout the episode, Sarge and the team commit various heists as the try tracking down quartz, topaz, and other various Earth-bound crystals that can power this mysterious cannon-like weapon that was seen in the full-length trailer for the season. In the midst of a heist at a jewelry store, SHIELD’s alerted to their presence and despite a brief altercation, the bad guys are able to get away. Using DNA found at the scene of one of their heists, Benson is able to see that when certain extraterrestrial markers are ripped away, the DNA is, in fact, that of Phil Coulson.

We don’t find out how Sarge’s team managed to get to Earth, though we see them use some fancy tech that makes them turn walls into portals, allowing them to create a doorway between two completely separate locations on Earth. The VFX used in this shot was completely different than that used when they first arrived on Earth, so it’d appear to be different technology.

Throughout the episode, there’s a recurring theme where Agent May tries coming to terms that Coulson may not be dead after all. It’s at the root of all of her actions throughout the episodes and provides one of the most vulnerable looks at the character we’ve seen through all six seasons.

Elsewhere, we find out that Fitz and Enoch have been pretending to be members of this alien race on a Xandarian slug farming ship until they can figure out a way to freeze Fitz for the time he needs to be frozen again. Before long, Fitz is outed as a terran by the other workers on the ship. This forces Fitz to confront the ship’s captain, which eventually results in the captain and his cronies being ejected into space. At no point is it revealed why Fitz and Enoch abandoned the cryopod, though Enoch continues telling Fitz they need to ultimately find their way back.

Daisy and Simmons are hardly in this episode, only appearing at the very tail end as their Quinjet exits lightspeed right, speeding right by the ship Fitz and Enoch are on.

Agents of SHIELD airs on ABC Friday nights at 8/7 p.m. central.