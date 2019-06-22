Agents of SHIELD Recap with Spoilers: The Reunion We Needed Finally Happens in “Inescapable”

As seen in the show’s previews leading up to tonight, Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) and Leo Fitz (Iain de Caestecker) finally — after a year of real-time waiting — reunited on Agents of SHIELD. Full disclosure, full spoilers for “Inescapable” follow — proceed with caution if you haven’t watched the latest episode of Agents of SHIELD!

Ah, finally! The much-anticipated FitzSimmons we’ve all been waiting for! Unfortunately for Agents of SHIELD fans, the reunion wasn’t quite as it seemed at first. Throughout the entire episode, the pair is trapped in this pseudo-Framework technology used by the Chronicoms. Instead of being just a straight-on Framework replica, it’s more of the mind-searching device the Skrulls ended up using in Captain Marvel to look through Carol Danvers’ (Brie Larson) thoughts. Here, the duo is hooked up into their own chambers that allows Altarah to look into their memories and the like.

It’s here the majority of the episode takes place, as Fitz and Simmons try reconnecting through their minds, only to lose track and let their fears overcome them. In this new technology, if you think it, it happens, allowing to some crazy hijinks — including Fitz Frame persona “The Doctor” to reemerge and terrorize Simmons while an undead zombified version of Servant Jemma from Season 5 stalks Fitz.

Throughout the storytelling allowed by this new technology, the show was able to essentially tackle each emotion. There was a time where Jemma was reverted into her seven-year-old self (played by Ava Mirielle), which leads to some humorous plot points as Fitz tries her convince her to “grow up.” There are some comedic plots involving the two and their first-ever introduction to Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), set sometime before the events of Season One.

Because of the terrors suffered by the two protagonists, there were also several tense, horrifying moments complete with jump scares and the like. And, of course, Fitz and Simmons finally reunited in the flesh in the last fourth of the episode, when Enoch manages to disable Altarah and Malachi, allowing the two to wake up. As fate would have it, this leads to an undeniably beautiful moment between the two.

Having the biggest argument they’ve ever had — in the midst of almost drowning, might I add — the two end up reconciling and admitting how much they mean to each other. It’s a moment long-time FitzSimmons shippers will bawl over because, quite frankly, it’s perfect.

The episode ends with Enoch using Malachi’s teleporting tech to take him and the pair away from the Chronicom ship. Mack’s (Henry Simmons) then seen explaining to Daisy (Chloe Bennet) the story of Sarge and how he’s a doppelganger of Coulson when the screen cuts to black.

What’d you think of tonight’s episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to talk all things SHIELD!

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights at 8/7 p.m. Central on ABC.