‘Agents of SHIELD’ Casts ‘Legend of the Seeker’ Villain

After escaping from a possible apocalyptic future where humanity existed under rule of the Kree, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD probably thought they’d be done dealing with aliens.

Well, Season 5 isn’t over yet.

The series just added a new cast member as we approach the season finale, with Legend of the Seeker star Craig Parker coming on board Agents of SHIELD as a character named Taryan, described as “a formidable wheeler-dealer from another planet.”

The report from TVLine states Parker will debut toward the end of Season 5, likely meaning he’ll play a key role as the series reaches its potential endgame. The series is just about two-thirds through it’s 22-episode season.

ABC has yet to announce a renewal for Season 6, so the upcoming finale could also serve as the end of the entire series.

“Right now, we’re writing a series end,” said producer Jeff Bell ahead of the series’ milestone 100th episode. “Because as far as we know, this could be it.”

Showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen echoed those sentiments, but remained hopeful the series could continue.

“We’ll never end something without the potential for more story,” Tancharoen said. “That’s how we’ve ended every season, because whenever we’ve come to the end of all the seasons past, we go into that mostly not knowing until the very last minute, so we’re basically doing the same thing to close out Season 5. It can fit well as a possible series finale, and it can fit well as just another season’s end.”

“You always want to leave the idea that there’s more stories, it’s a question of whether or not we will tell them. We have our end, and we’ll stick to it regardless, and we think it’ll work either way,” added Jed Whedon.

The characters on the series have gone through a lot over the five-season run, and now the team leader Phil Coulson could be succumbing to the very wound he suffered in his last big screen appearance on The Avengers.

“What we don’t want to do is get to the end of the series and have gone off of something where you’re like, ‘Well, now it makes no sense,’” Whedon said. “We want there to be a sense of resolution for the audience and a reward for the audience for being on this whole journey. We don’t want to leave them hanging with something that didn’t get paid off. That being said, not everybody is going to die in the finale, so those people will live on with stories to tell.”

The next episode of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, “The Devil Complex,” airs this Friday on ABC.