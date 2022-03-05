Agents of SHIELD: Chloe Bennet Reveals One of Her Least Favorite Scenes To Film

Earlier this week, it was announced that Netflix’s Marvel shows as well as Agents of SHIELD would be leaving Netflix and coming to Disney+ later this month. Fans of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, The Defenders, and Agents of SHIELD have all been celebrating the news this week and reminiscing about the shows. Some fans are even hoping Disney+ will bring back the characters or pick up the shows where they left off. One character many fans are hoping to see again is Daisy Johnson/Quake, who was played by Chloe Bennet on Agents of SHIELD. This week, one fan brought up an intense scene from the show’s fifth season episode, “The Devil Complex,” in which Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) transforms into his evil alter ego, the Doctor, and forcefully removes Daisy’s Inhuman Control Device. It’s a dark and controversial moment of the series, and Bennet recently revealed it was a tough scene to film.

“So when is she gonna get some sort of recognition for this scene with Ian,” @audquake

wrote on Twitter. “Literally one of my least favorite scenes to film ever,” Bennet replied. You can check out the post below:

literally one of my least favorite scenes to film ever — . (@AzukOfficiaI) March 4, 2022

As for Bennet’s return to Marvel, there have been rumors that she could be popping up in Disney+’s upcoming Secret Invasion series. However, Bennet has shut down those rumors in the past. “@chloebennet whoa! Is this legit?,” one fan asked when sharing an article that claimed Bennet is “lined up” for the series. “I wish,” Bennet replied. While it’s likely Bennet was telling the truth, Marvel stars have been known to lie.

Back in 2020, Bennet also debunked rumors that she’s involved with a Secret Warriors series. She also told Looper that she’d be open to suiting up for Marvel in the future.

“I definitely would,” Bennet said when asked if she’d return. “I mean, I have such a soft spot for her. I started shooting the show when I was 20, and then I finished when I was 27. To get this time right now, in isolation, to kind of contemplate the past seven years and how much it’s meant to me — it hasn’t really hit me yet that the show is over, so it doesn’t really feel like I’m done playing her yet.”

She added, “I think once the last episode airs and the show is really out of my life, I think that will be an interesting feeling. But I can never say never. I mean, Coulson’s died like 800 times. I don’t think I realized when I first auditioned for the role how much this entire entity, how much this character, how much this universe and how much SHIELD was going to be just a part of me for the rest of my life. I definitely would be open to playing her again. But I have not been asked to, so… But, listen, ‘Coulson Lives’ started on Twitter, so who knows?”

Agents of SHIELD and Netflix’s Marvel shows are coming to Disney+ on March 16th.