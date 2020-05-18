Agents Of SHIELD's Chloe Bennet Debunks Disney+ Rumors

✖

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet is shooting down rumors of a Disney+ spinoff. Bennet plays Daisy Johnson, a.k.a. Quake, on the ABC series. Certain outlets have run reports that she'll lead a SWORD series on Disney+. Other reports suggest that Disney is working on a Secret Warriors series that could feature Daisy's team from the comics. Bennet says there's no truth the rumors, at least not that she know about. "I wish that were true…," Bennet tweeted, "but they aren’t... I haven’t heard anything about that besides on twitter." It seems that fans would do well to appreciate Bennet's final outing as Quake in Marvel's Agents of SHIELD Season Seven, debuting in less than 10 days.

The final season of Agents of SHIELD sees Daisy, Coulson, and the rest of the team traveling through Marvel history. "So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back," Bennet said of the season in 2019. "It's actually one of the most… season 4 and season 7 are definitely my favorite seasons of SHIELD. For the long-term fans, it's a really big pay-up and it's really, really fun. When you've done six seasons and that many hours of TV, it's pretty hard on the writers to think what else do we do, and they killed it. Season seven is a really, really fun one."

The final season of Agents of SHIELD begins where the last one left off. Clark Gregg returns as Phil Coulson in LMD form. He and the rest of the Agents of SHIELD team travel back through time to 1931, where they must save Hydra to save the future. The new season will feature a crossover with ABC's other Marvel series, Agent Carter. We're hoping that it'll also bring back the show's most interesting character. And yes, Agents of SHIELD is Marvel Cinematic Universe canon.

According to ABC, "From ABC Studios and Marvel Television, MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.” returns for its seventh and final season on WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 (10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT). Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon & Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb."

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD premiers on ABC on May 27th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.