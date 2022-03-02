Daredevil Fans Celebrate Show’s Move to Disney+

Daredevil and Defenders fans are celebrating around the world. Though Marvel’s DefendersVerse was removed from Netflix in the twilight hours of Tuesday morning, Disney quickly announced the group of shows will hit Disney+ in a matter of weeks. As you might expect, fans of the shows couldn’t stop raving about the move. In fact, so many fans have been chatting about the scenario—and Daredevil, in particular—that some of the shows began to trend.

Namely, the Daredevil group #SaveDaredevil has been a constant amongst Twitter’s trending topics all of Tuesday.

“Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place,” said Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming. “We have experienced great success with anexpanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.

Daredevil and the rest of the DefendersVerse shows will hit Disney+ on March 16th.