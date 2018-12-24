‘Agents Of SHIELD’ Christmas Cards Reveal The Cast In Holiday Gear

With Christmas nearly upon us, the holiday season is in full swing. Wanting to get in on the holiday cheer, the marketing team behind Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD took to Twitter to share virtual holiday cards featuring the show’s main characters.

All-in-all the Agents of SHIELD Twitter page shared seven tweets featuring Quake (Chloe Bennet), Mack (Henry Simmons), Agent May (Ming-Na Wen), Yo-Yo (Natalia Cordova-Buckley), Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge), Fitz (Iain De Caestecker), and Deke Shaw (Jeff Ward).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Noticeably absent from the promotional blitz is Clark Gregg’s Agent Phil Coulson, who presumably died at the end of season five due to complications from his resurrection post-Avengers.

Thanks to a social media post earlier in the week by SHIELD visual effects lead Mark Kolpack, we know the 13-episode sixth season has recently wrapped production, over six months before its scheduled premiere date in July.

When the team does return this summer, it’ll have a new boss in the form of SHIELD director Alphonso “Mack” Mackenzie. Before his passing, Coulson named the former mechanic his rightful “heir” and Simmons thinks the character will enjoy the challenges of being boss.

“Personally, I love the challenge of being the director of SHIELD,” Simmons tells TVLine. “Mack has worked side-by-side with the people he now leads, and that works to his advantage — he’s one of them.

“But the one thing that can hinder Mack’s ability to lead is his reluctance to put the people he loves in the line of danger. As a result, this may lead to Mack’s toughest decision as director. What sacrifices will be made?”

And this time around, fans won’t have to wait long for a renewal announcement. In fact, they won’t have to wait whatsoever — the show has already been renewed for a seventh season.

Keep scrolling to see all seven of this year’s Agents of SHIELD holiday cards!

What are you hoping happens in the upcoming season of Agents of SHIELD? Are you excited to have Ward promoted to series regular? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Agent Daisy “Quake” Johnson

Director Alphonso “Mack” Mackenzie

Agent Melinda May

Agent Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez

Agent Jemma Simmons

Agent Leopold “Leo” Fitz

Deke Shaw