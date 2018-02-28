‘Agents of SHIELD’ Clip Introduces Dove Cameron’s Ruby

A new clip from this Friday’s return of Marvel’s Agent of SHIELD gives fans an introduction to Dove Cameron’s new character, Ruby.

The scene takes place in Ruby’s room. There’s a “Quake is My Hero” poster on the wall. Ruby has a tense conversation with her mother, General Hale, the woman in character of the Blue Raven military base where Leo Fitz was held as a prisoner for months. The conversation ends with Ruby openly wondering if Hale is a good guy or a bad guy.

Speaking to TVLine, Agents of SHIELD co-showrunner Maurisa Tancharoen offered some insight into the scene.

“You’ve seen General Hale (played by Catherine Dent) thus far, and she shot two of her subordinates in the head,” Tancharoen says. “So, she’s a very even, well-adjusted person! It should be interesting to see how that kind of a woman raises a daughter.

“We’re diving into a very complex mother-daughter relationship, and I would say both Catherine and Dove play the parts wonderfully. I’m excited, and we’re excited for you to see what Dove especially brings to the table, because this is such a departure from anything she’s ever done” (including Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie and the Descendants TV-movies).”

Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb added, “Like many of the people who’ve joined our cast, not only do they have secrets, but there’s always that question of, ‘Are you good? Are you evil? What is good? What is evil?’ Ruby certainly has her share of my favorite expression on the show, which is ‘badassery.’”

Cameron’s mystery character was revealed in January. Ruby has been described as exceptionally cunning and is “obsessed” with Quake.

Cameron is joining the show in what may be its final episodes. Tancharoen and co-showrunner Jed Whedon have been working on the Season Five finale and they’re prepared for the reality that it may be the series finale.

“We are in process [of writing the finale],” Whedon said at the show’s Episode 100 celebration. “Yeah, we’re ready for if this is the end. We’re definitely going to make it rewarding either way…We can certainly pivot and there are certain things that we’re putting in that at the last minute could be adjusted. But we know at the end we’re not moving off that mark. We’re going to do what we were planning to do, and I think that it’ll be thrilling either way.”

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.