Marvel X-Men Dice Throne Game Is On Sale Now

The OP Games have launched a new expansion of their Marvel Dice Throne board game, this time themed after the mutant heroes known as the X-Men. The new edition comes in two flavors: one focused on the X-Mean team members Cyclops, Gambit, Rogue, and Jean Grey, while the other focuses on Iceman, Psylocke, Storm, and Wolverine. Read below for a full breakdown of what each game includes.

Four Hero Boards and Leaflets detailing each character’s unique abilities

Four Health Dials and Combat Point Dials for tracking progress.

20 Premium Acrylic Swirl Dice and Status Effect Tokens

Marvel X-Men Dice Throne Box 2 (Cyclops, Gambit, Rogue, Jean Grey) / See here at Amazon / See here at The OP Games: “Based on the smash success Dice Throne, this Marvel X-Men Dice Throne 4 Hero Box puts players in the roles of Cyclops, Gambit, Rogue, and Jean Grey, each with their own set of dice, player board, and unique deck of cards. Attack your opponents and activate abilities with dice rolls, accumulate combat points, and spend them on action cards that allow for ability upgrades. All 4 heroes are compatible with the entire Dice Throne ecosystem.”

Marvel X-Men Dice Throne Box 1 (Iceman, Psylocke, Storm, Wolverine) / See here at Amazon / See here at The OP Games: “Based on the smash success Dice Throne, this Marvel X-Men Dice Throne 4 Hero Box puts players in the roles of Iceman, Psylocke, Storm, and Wolverine, each with their own set of dice, player board, and unique deck of cards. Attack your opponents and activate abilities with dice rolls, accumulate combat points, and spend them on action cards that allow for ability upgrades. All 4 heroes are compatible with the entire Dice Throne ecosystem.”

Comicbook’s own Matthew Aguilar gave his opinion on Marvel Dice Throne upon its original release in 2022, saying:

“It’s difficult to find criticisms of Marvel Dice Throne, as it takes the already compelling gameplay of the original and pairs it with one of my favorite themes, embracing what makes Marvel’s characters so special and unique and translating that to gameplay that anyone can enjoy after just a few turns. Marvel Dice Throne is a game I would recommend to anyone for a fantastic time; but for Marvel fans, it’s one of the most entertaining experiences you’ll find.”

Since combining Marvel and Dice Throne the first time seemed to work out so well, it’s no wonder that the tabletop company wanted to bring more Marvel characters into the mix, and the X-Men is the next logical place to go. According to Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op Games, “we aimed to capture the thrill of the X-Men universe while integrating the beloved mechanics of Dice Throne, resulting in a game that is both strategic and accessible.”



