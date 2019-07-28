Agents of SHIELD Final Season May Have Agent Carter Crossover

Marvel Television’s longest-running series, Agents of SHIELD, is coming to an end after its seventh season, which is set to premiere next year. However, the series will soon wrap production on its final episodes. According to an Instagram post from the show’s star, Ming-Na Wen, the cast received fun and unique wrap gifts: bicycles. One eagle-eyed Redditor spotted a detail that could confirm an Agent Carter crossover.

“Ming-Na Wen may have accidentally posted a major Agents of SHIELD Season 7 spoiler,” u/HalfBloodMockingjay wrote. “On her Instagram story (which has now been deleted) she was showing off the bikes that the cast and crew are getting as wrap gifts. One of those bikes clearly has Enver Gjokaj‘s name tagged to it. For those unaware, Enver played Daniel Sousa (Peggy’s boyfriend) in Agent Carter. Also, a few months back when filming for Season 7 first begun, there was another Instastory of a few cast members sporting a ’40s vibe. It’s starting to look like there will be an Agent Carter crossover!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While there is no official confirmation on a crossover, it wouldn’t be far-fetched considering there were a couple of Agent Carter appearances during Agents of SHIELD‘s second season. Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) appeared in two episodes, and the Howling Commandos appeared in one.

While the original post has since been deleted, Wen did keep this image up on Instagram:

“Too cool. They fold up too. Such badass bosses,” she wrote.

Do you think this image is confirmation of an Agent Carter crossover? Tell us in the comments!

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Leopold Fitz), Henry Simmons (Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC at 8/7c.