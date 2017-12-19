Watch Hunter’s Return in New ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Clip

The newest season of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD has flung most of the cast into space… in the future… where the Earth has been destroyed and what’s left of humanity is being ruled by the Kree.

But fans have yet to see Leo Fitz, who remained behind, though he was left in a dire situation of his own. Luckily, he’ll be getting help from an old friend returning to the show. Check out the clip above to see the character’s long-awaited return.

Nick Blood is reprising his role as Lance Hunter, not seen since he and Adrianne Palicki’s Bobbi Morse left the series (for their failed spinoff Marvel’s Most Wanted, which never got picked up). The actor spoke with TVLine about what his character has been doing after departing SHIELD.

“Well, he’s been up his usual tricks, doing some mercenary work and bickering with Bobbi,” said Blood. “He doesn’t necessarily have access to all the bells-and-whistles and gadgetry that S.H.I.E.L.D. did, so he has to use his charm and his wit to break down doors, and call in a few favors from his dodgy friends — who at times are quite unreliable!”

Blood, who is close friends with Fitz actor Iain De Caestecker, said Hunter will help the abandoned agent determine what happened to their friends.

“Oh yeah, I don’t think Fitz could have managed it without him — or at least that’s what I think Hunter tells himself,” Blood said. “Fitz is very grateful to see him, despite the fact that some of his ideas don’t go quite according to plan.”

Don’t expect to see his ex-wife Bobbi return to the show, especially with Palicki’s commitment to FOX’s The Orville. But Blood has a good excuse for Hunter rolling solo here.

“What I would say is they probably and a tiff a few days before,” Blood said, “and this time apart is allowing her to cool off. Now they each have a little bit of time and space to think until the situation calms down. That’s what I imagine.”

Fans can see Hunter’s return to the series when Agents of SHIELD‘s newest episode, “Rewind,” airs Friday, December 22 on ABC.