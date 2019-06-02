Agents of SHIELD’s Mark Kolpack Fields Questions on Directorial Debut

Last night’s Agents of SHIELD episode, “Code Yellow,” provided an excellent mixture of hilarity, horror, action, and camp. The episode saw everything from the return of Deke, showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen‘s MCU acting debut, and the death of Agent Keller. Much of the credit for this excellent episode goes to Mark Kolpack, the series’ Visual Effects Supervisor. This episode marked Kolpack’s Agents of SHIELD directorial debut, and he did not disappoint.

Before beginning his job on Agents of SHIELD in 2013, Kolpack worked on the visual effects team for episodes of Heroes, Commander in Chief, No Ordinary Family, and more. He’s also credited for working on films such as Batman Forever, Blade, and Rush Hour. You can check out his full filmography on IMDb here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier this month, ComicBook.com interviewed Kolpack. You can read what he had to say about the series here.

The freshly minted director has been answering fan questions on Twitter and sharing information about the episode since it aired. From behind-the-scenes photos to thanking fans for their kind words about “Code Yellow,” here are some of Kolpack’s tweets from the day…

The Fun

It was a blast. Lots of hard work but so enjoyable. Looking to build more of my directing career. https://t.co/HMyyckL0oo — Mark Kolpack (@MarkKolpack) June 1, 2019

BTS #1

Now for some fun BTS on @AgentsofSHIELD

My amazing camera and grip depart. A Cam Op Bill Brummond, B Cam Op Josh Larsen, Derek Hackett, Josh Novak, Tracy Tucker and Nate Childe pic.twitter.com/RInAPOUEDj — Mark Kolpack (@MarkKolpack) June 1, 2019

The Inspiration

I loved the 1980’s style opening inside the FrameWork. I got to do all the campy action stuff I loved back then. The double barrel gun landing by Deke is right out of John Woo’s Hard Boiled. — Mark Kolpack (@MarkKolpack) June 1, 2019

The Firsts

So many firsts in that opener.

1) @MoTancharoen in AOS

2) Lavender lighting in the FrameWork

3) Breaking the 4th wall with @jeffward1230

4) Me directing. — Mark Kolpack (@MarkKolpack) June 1, 2019

BTS #2

More BTS of @AgentsofSHIELD

Here with Tim Cobb in the conference room location. A super busy crew behind us.

2nd photo out in the lobby area with the amazing @Mellw2lls making sure I get all the words and details right. You rock Mell. pic.twitter.com/PzuHsOsnSt — Mark Kolpack (@MarkKolpack) June 1, 2019

“Shocking, Epic, Horrifying”

It needed to be shocking, epic, horrifying and in the end human and heartbreaking.



I wanted that moment of clarity between Keller & YoYo before he passed as if thanking her for not letting him become some kind of monster.



The moment is so real. @YOSOYCORDOVA @TheLucasBryant https://t.co/FySEGC5Sfg — Mark Kolpack (@MarkKolpack) June 1, 2019

Praising Tancharoen

You are just amazing @MoTancharoen. At first I was a bit nervous having my boss as a cast member but to your credit you made me so comfortable and that helped me do my job. https://t.co/jI5qV5agT5 — Mark Kolpack (@MarkKolpack) June 1, 2019

BTS #3

Just a few more. Clearly @MingNa and @clarkgregg @MoTancharoen @jeffward1230 Bill Brummond, Marc Christie @Mellw2lls and some dude on the right that some how leaned in at the correct time. pic.twitter.com/srguIHnVwO — Mark Kolpack (@MarkKolpack) June 1, 2019

Shoutout To The Editors

I need to also thank for my episode two dudes that did an amazing job editing. Without @litmandesign and @bennipierce I would not have had anything on the air. They are as skilled a storytellers as you will ever find. Thank you for making me look so good. #agentsofshield — Mark Kolpack (@MarkKolpack) June 1, 2019

The Crystals

Those crystals took a lot of time to develop and massive time sucking for rendering. https://t.co/3YgU3AtjYq — Mark Kolpack (@MarkKolpack) June 1, 2019

BTS #4

Mr. John Decker @jdvfx that has moved up to being a VFX Sup now after spending 3 season working at @fusefx as the CG Sup on our show. John is amazingly talented and I was thrilled to have him on-set supervisor for me while I did my thing. John, you rock, sir.#AgentsofSHEILD pic.twitter.com/V219bDiC8k — Mark Kolpack (@MarkKolpack) June 1, 2019

Love From Ming-Na

Thank you so much @MingNa. It was an absolute pleasure getting to collaborate with you in a whole new way. https://t.co/hIuCmvv7bV — Mark Kolpack (@MarkKolpack) June 1, 2019

Shoutout To The Writers

2) Thank you to both @lillazuck and @NoraZuckerman for the absolutely brilliant script. I owe you two immensely.#AgentsofSHIELD — Mark Kolpack (@MarkKolpack) June 1, 2019

BTS #5

Deke’s company was a huge part of 604. I had Ideas on what it should look since my VFX career began in commercials. So the slick advertising I knew well. When we scouted locations and I stepped into Steelhead, I knew this was the place at the entrance. pic.twitter.com/FeACbML6bd — Mark Kolpack (@MarkKolpack) June 1, 2019

Love From Jeff

Jeff! From the start when when saw each other at the story conference it was game on. Thank you for being just so awesome to work with. https://t.co/hEllgDCLTj — Mark Kolpack (@MarkKolpack) June 1, 2019

Still VFX At Heart

That ending scene with @TheLucasBryant @YOSOYCORDOVA & @BarryShabakaHen is just so cool. @fusefx did the CG Crystals that broke free from Keller’s body. You were amazing Lucas. You so sold the VFX. Thank you.#AgentsofSHIELD — Mark Kolpack (@MarkKolpack) June 1, 2019

And BTS #6

Here is one more #BTS from last night’s episode of @AgentsofSHIELD

Thank you @RJ_AgentofMU for doing the most badass makeup job on the Remorath Rumble Kree Warrior. pic.twitter.com/Xe47wsVskk — Mark Kolpack (@MarkKolpack) June 2, 2019

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Fitz), Henry Simmons (Mack), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC at 8/7c.