Agents of SHIELD’s Mark Kolpack Fields Questions on Directorial Debut

Last night’s Agents of SHIELD episode, “Code Yellow,” provided an excellent mixture of […]

Last night’s Agents of SHIELD episode, “Code Yellow,” provided an excellent mixture of hilarity, horror, action, and camp. The episode saw everything from the return of Deke, showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen‘s MCU acting debut, and the death of Agent Keller. Much of the credit for this excellent episode goes to Mark Kolpack, the series’ Visual Effects Supervisor. This episode marked Kolpack’s Agents of SHIELD directorial debut, and he did not disappoint.

Before beginning his job on Agents of SHIELD in 2013, Kolpack worked on the visual effects team for episodes of Heroes, Commander in Chief, No Ordinary Family, and more. He’s also credited for working on films such as Batman Forever, Blade, and Rush Hour. You can check out his full filmography on IMDb here.

Earlier this month, ComicBook.com interviewed Kolpack. You can read what he had to say about the series here.

The freshly minted director has been answering fan questions on Twitter and sharing information about the episode since it aired. From behind-the-scenes photos to thanking fans for their kind words about “Code Yellow,” here are some of Kolpack’s tweets from the day…

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Fitz), Henry Simmons (Mack), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC at 8/7c.

