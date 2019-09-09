Agents of SHIELD: Ming-Na Wen Sure Agent May Will Return “Somewhere Down the Line” After Final Season

Send in the Cavalry: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Ming-Na Wen expects veteran super-spy Agent Melinda May to resurface elsewhere in the Marvel universe “somewhere down the line” after wrapping the seventh and final season of the ABC series.

“It’s been bittersweet, of course. We have such an incredible family over there, and when we did our last scene — which I can’t talk about, of course — there was a definite sense of finality about it,” Wen said at the FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention over the weekend. “And yet we always feel like with Marvel characters, we never really go away. So I’m sure somewhere down the line there will be some sort of incarnation where I have to bring Agent May back.”

Asked what she’s going to miss most about the show she’s been with since 2013, Wen answered, “Everything.”

“You know, when you’re together with someone in the trenches 12 to 17 hours days and you’re doing all kinds of stuff for seven years, you really get to know each other. Everything,” Wen added. “I’m certainly gonna miss the free food [laughs]. But yeah, I’m gonna miss everything about it, and mostly I’m gonna miss playing Agent May.”

Agent May is “just such a kick-butt character,” Wen said later. “But damn, that girl needs to have a little fun.”

Executive producers Jeph Loeb and Jeff Bell previously told ComicBook.com the series finale is both “bittersweet” and “heartbreaking.”

“We hope to stick the landing here and I think we have done a pretty good job of having satisfying endings in the other seasons,” Bell said during San Diego Comic-Con in July. Added Loeb, the Season 7 finale is the “very definition of bittersweet.”

“It is, you know, on the bitter side because it’s just a wonderful job that we’ve had for seven years with this family of people,” Loeb said. “Then there is the sweet part which is that we are going to end it on our terms. The last two scripts, in particular, are… you know, if you’ve got a heart, you will hear it breaking.”

Being able to plan for and work towards an ending point gave the series an opportunity to reach that sense of finality teased by Wen.

“When you know that’s what you’re doing, you can take greater risks, of life and death,” Loeb said. “Those kinds of decisions suddenly now are real on the table because you’re not playing how do we undo this when we get to the next season. You’re playing that this is going to be the end of the story.”

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns to ABC for its seventh season in mid-2020.