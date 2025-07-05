Marvel’s Venom Report Reveals New Release Date for PS5 Game

Marvel’s Venom for PS5 has not been officially announced by PlayStation and Insomniac Games, but the latter’s massive 2023 leak revealed its existence. And it revealed that the pair were planning to release it in 2025. Fast-forward, and we are halfway through 2025 and there has no been word or sight of Marvel’s Venom, casting serious doubt on the prospect of it releasing this year. A new report claims the doubt is warranted, and that the PS5 game has been moved out of 2025.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new report comes the way of YouTuber The Maggshow, who doesn’t have much to say about the unannounced project other than it is now scheduled to release sometime in 2026. When exactly in 2026, the report does not disclose. Nor does it disclose when Insomniac Games and PlayStation will reveal it, but if it is going to release in 2026, then Marvel’s Venom will need to be revealed sooner rather than later.

For those that don’t know, the current expectation is that Marvel’s Venom will be an in-between release in the vein and scope of 2020’s Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which split 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man and 2023’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. To this end, the report claims Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 is 2029 bound, which would put this Venom game smackdown between Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 3.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. The source in question does not have a track record of scoops to bolster this new report. Meanwhile, even if this information is accurate it is also subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time.

At the moment of publishing, neither Insomniac Games nor PlayStation nor anyone who works for either has commented on this new report and the speculation it has created. We do not currently expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For more coverage on all things PlayStation — including all of the latest PS4 news, all of the latest PS5 and PS5 Pro news, and all of the latest PS6 news — click here.