Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 Report Reveals Release Date

According to a new report, the Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 release date is still a long ways off, which perhaps should come as no surprise as both previous leaks and this new report claims Insomniac Games is working on both a new Venom game and the already revealed Marvel’s Wolverine. To this end, if Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 is in development, it is presumably only in pre-production right now. Speaking of the aforementioned leak from 2023 — which revealed Insomniac Games’ roadmap of releases well into the 2030s, and in turn leaked the existence of several games — Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 is going to release in 2027. This new report says it is not coming until 2029 though.

Whether the massive 2023 Insomniac Games leak changed the plans or development issues with various projects, we know something went wrong because Insomniac Games was originally expecting to release Marvel’s Venom in 2025 and Marvel’s Wolverine in 2026. Obviously, the former has not come to fruition and the latter looks unlikely as well. To this end, the idea Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 is no longer 2027 bound would not be very surprising.

As for the new report, it comes the way of a YouTuber called The Maggshow. This is an unproven source so this new information should be taken with an extra grain of salt as there is no history of accurate scoops to back up the claim.

As for the report itself, it does not mention much beyond the 2029 release date other than noting the game may end up being a PS6-only game, though a cross-gen release with the PS5 and PS6 has supposedly not been ruled out. Whatever the case, if Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 releases in 2029, the gap between it and its predecessor, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, will end up being one year longer than the gap between Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man.

At the moment of publishing, Insomniac Games nor its parent company, PlayStation, has commented on this new report. There are a variety of reasons why we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Should Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 be a PS6 only game or a cross-gen release?