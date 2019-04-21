‘Agents of SHIELD’ Star Ming-Na Wen Celebrates Being a ‘Jeopardy!’ Question

The sixth season of Agents of SHIELD is less than a month away from premiering, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe series is already a hot topic. Earlier this week, one of the show's stars was the subject of a Jeopardy! question, and like all celebrities who get this high honor, Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May) was thrilled to share her excitement with social media.

MIND-BLOWN!! I was an answer on @Jeopardy !! Just the biggest surprise! Super COOL! 👍👍👏 pic.twitter.com/reR9ctkTj3 — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) April 19, 2019

"MIND-BLOWN!! I was an answer on @Jeopardy !! Just the biggest surprise! Super COOL!," she wrote.

As you can see, the question referenced her time on ER as well as Agents of SHIELD, and asked what movie saw her as the character Chun-Li. The answer, of course, was Street Fighter, which was known by one of the contestants.

Wen sent a follow-up tweet, asking fans to help send her a full clip of the moment.

"If anyone has the video to that section of @jeopardy, please tweet it! I need to hear Alex Trebek say my name!!!," she wrote.

Many of her fans, or Mingalings, were quick to answer the call and send a clip her way. Other fans commented on the post just to join in the celebration.

"Ming Na Wen is the answer to many questions," @lukecage050 wrote.

"I'll take 'Women who never age' for $400, Alex….," @stevejessRadio joked.

It reminded another fan of this amazing interaction from 2016 between Wen are Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson).

While details about the upcoming sixth season are scarce, we do know the new Agents of SHIELD episodes will take place one year after the events of season five. Coulson is now dead, but Gregg is returning as a "disturbing" new character named Sarge. In addition getting to play a sinister new role, Gregg has also teased that the upcoming season will be "big and loud and badass." Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons) also told TV Line recently that "this season is a departure from other stuff we've done." No matter what happens, it sounds like fans have a lot to look forward to!

Are you excited about the return of Agents of SHIELD? Tell us in the comments or tweet your feelings to @JamieCinematics!

Agents of SHIELD's sixth season premieres on ABC on May 10th.

