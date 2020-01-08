Agents of SHIELD Star Ming-Na Wen Celebrates Awkwafina’s Golden Globes Win

The Golden Globes happened on Sunday and many celebrities took home the night’s biggest prizes. One winner that we’re especially excited about is Awkwafina, the actor who rose to fame in 2018 after appearing in Ocean’s Eight and Crazy Rich Asians. Awkwafina won for Lulu Wang’s The Farewell, making her the first person of Asian descent to ever win a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy). Awkwafina will soon be co-starring in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, so it’s no surprise that she’s been getting a lot of love from other Marvel stars. Simu Liu, who is playing the titular role in Shang-Chi, took to Twitter to congratulate his future co-star. Ming-Na Wen, who plays Agent Melinda May on Agents of SHIELD, also took to Instagram to honor Awkwafina, who she will soon be working with on Nora From Queens.

“AHHHHH!!! Congratulations, Nora!!!! I’m crying with joy! Our whole family was cheering like crazy! 😘😍 @awkwafina is so moving and wonderful in #Farewell. If you haven’t seen the film, catch it. So happy and proud of you, girl. You deserve this and more. Love you to pieces,” Wen wrote.

Wen also made another post about Awkwafina’s big win:

View this post on Instagram This. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 A post shared by Ming-Na Wen (@mingna_wen) on Jan 5, 2020 at 11:10pm PST

“This. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼,” Wen added.

Many people commented on the posts, including Wen’s Agents of SHIELD co-star, Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Agent Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez).

“So wonderful to see deserving people reach the top with kindness and hard work!!! Wonderful moment,” she wrote.

Nora From Queens premieres on Comedy Central on January 22nd, and the final season of Agents of SHIELD is expected to be released later this year. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be released in theaters on February 12, 2021.