Agents of SHIELD’s Ming Na-Wen Confirms Epic Mulan Easter Egg in Season Finale

The sixth season of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD came to a close on Friday, setting up the series for an action packed final season in 2020. Not only that, but the last episode of the season also included an interesting Easter egg, though not exactly one for the Marvel fans. If you paid close attention, there was a great nod to Disney’s Mulan, and SHIELD star Ming-Na Wen confirmed as much on Sunday night.

If you didn’t know, the long-time Agents of SHIELD star actually provided the voice of Mulan in the 1998 animated classic. She’s shown over the years just how much she still loves the iconic Disney Princess, and the Easter egg in the SHIELD finale was just another example of that.

At one point in the episode, Wen’s Agent May prepares for battle, sword drawn and held above her head. You may not have noticed right away, but this stance is the exact same as the stance of Mulan when she fights on the roof towards the end of the movie. One fan noticed the parallel between the two stances and tagged Wen in a tweet. The actress the confirmed that this was an intentional nod to Mulan and not just a happy accident.

“I love coming up with Easter eggs and love it even more when fans find them,” Wen wrote in her response to the fan. “Good job!”

I love coming up with Easter eggs and love it more when fans find them! Good job! 👍👍🥰#AgentsofSHIELD #mulan #agentmay https://t.co/VBmgk80mAS — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) August 5, 2019

Disney is currently working on a live-action version of Mulan to hit theaters in 2020, with Chinese actress Yifei Liu taking over the titular role. However, Wen did have the chance to portray Mulan again in recent years, as she lent her voice to the character for 2018’s Ralph Breaks the Internet. The animated Disney film featured a couple of scenes with all of the Disney Princesses and each of the still living performers returned to reprise their roles.

Just like the live-action Mulan film, the final season of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD will arrive in 2020.