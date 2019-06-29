Agents of SHIELD Recap with Spoilers: Another Heartbreaking Goodbye in “Toldja”

Another week in and Agents of SHIELD continues breaking our collective heart with a story that’s as beautiful as touching. As always, full spoilers for Agents of SHIELD up ahead! If you have yet to watch “Toldja,” proceed with caution.

While Fitz (Iain de Caestecker) and Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) don’t return to Earth this episode, they finally make some headway on returning home! After a slight detour to Kitson — where we first see Anthony Michael Hall as the planet’s namesake founder Mr. Kitson — the two manage to escape with the help of Enoch and a mysterious character by name of Izel, an intergalactic bounty hunter previously revealed in promotional images leading up to the debut of the sixth season.

It’s after Enoch and Izel help Fitz and Simmons take over a ship on Kitson that comes to show’s most heartbreaking moment. Enoch says goodbye to the group as he chooses to leave and try finding a new planet for all of the Chronicom race to continue their life. Enoch’s goodbye would seem to suggest that Fitz is safe (for now) as the timeline and Earth have both been restored.

While the space adventure continues as they work on making their way back to Earth, things are going crazy stateside. A tense situation occurs when Sarge is paraded in front of the SHIELD agents, with many suffering a form of PTSD as they’re reminded of the now-dead Coulson.

Before long, Deke is able to fix Sarge’s Shrike-tracking device, which takes Agents May and YoYo to Fort Dodge and Des Moines, Iowa, where they’re able to locate two Shrike-possessed people. They take the Shrikes into custody, but the Shrikes start their crystal-forming transformation in Fitz’s containment chamber.

The situation forces Mack to agree to release Sarge and his team in exchange for information on how to stop it. Using Sarge’s information, the Zephyr One is able to ascend to lethal heights, which freezes the Shrikes and they dust away. Now, it’s unclear if Sarge and his team will work alongside SHIELD or not. By the end of the episode, it’s still unclear who the creator of the Shrikes is, but Sarge mentions he’s on his way.

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC starting at 8/7 p.m. Central.