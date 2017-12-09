‘Agents Of SHIELD’ Season 5 Episode 4: “A Life Earned” Sneak Preview

Marvel Television and ABC have released a sneak peek at next week’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, “A Life Earned.”

In the episode, the team is still stuck on the Lighthouse, the Kree outpost in the future where Inhumans are forced to fight for sport and sold as slaves, humans are reduced to impoverished workers, and Daisy has supposedly destroyed all of planet Earth.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The teaser follows up on Deke’s betrayal of Daisy to Kasius and then shows Daisy forced to use her Quake powers for the entertainment of Kasius and his guest, Lady Basha. Daisy the learns that Kaisus has plans to destroy the lighthouse and everyone on it.

Take a look above.

The synopsis for “A Life Earned” reads, “Coulson and the team discover what their captors’ true intentions are; and in space, escape is not an option.”

So far, the fifth season of Agents of SHIELD has been quick to introduce major new concepts into the series. First, we learned that Coulson’s team didn’t just travel into space but traveled through time. Following up on that came the introduction of the multiverse, at least in theory.

The episode ended with the revelation that there may still be someone on Earth’s crust trying to get in contact with Coulson and company. However, the surface is also a barren wasteland overrun by Roaches, so making contact is going to be a challenge for even the talented members of the SHIELD team.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.