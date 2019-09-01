Agents of SHIELD Season 6 Is Now on Netflix

Agents of SHIELD fans rejoice, because the sixth season of the hit Marvel Cinematic Universe series is already streaming on Netflix in the United States! The latest season of the show just ended last month and saw a shortened run of 13 episodes instead of the usual 22. Many people have taken to Twitter to celebrate the streaming news, including Agents of SHIELD writer, James C. Oliver.

To all you #AgentsofSHIELD fans in the US, #SeasonSix is now on #Netflix. Enjoy a rewatch, or spend your long weekend catching a friend up so you can watch our seventh and final season together. pic.twitter.com/w6KDa1OH4F — James C. Oliver (@JamesOliverInLA) September 1, 2019

“To all you #AgentsofSHIELD fans in the US, #SeasonSix is now on #Netflix. Enjoy a rewatch, or spend your long weekend catching a friend up so you can watch our seventh and final season together,” Oliver wrote.

Some fans have posted about the news, too:

Season six of Agents of SHIELD was one of the best seasons yet, keeping the series fresh by taking some of the team to deep space, giving Clark Gregg a new character to play, and introducing another badass woman as the season’s big bad. From hilarious drug-fueled space adventures to shocking deaths, the sixth season of Agents of SHIELD is worth revisiting.

The seventh and final season of the series is expected to begin next year, and the first teaser promises some exciting time travel adventures and the return of SHIELD’s biggest enemy, Hyrda.

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Leopold Fitz), Henry Simmons (Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

All six seasons of Agents of SHIELD are now streaming on Netflix.