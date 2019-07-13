Tonight’s Agents of SHIELD Saw Multiple Heartwarming Reunions

While tonight’s Agents of SHIELD episode wasn’t technically a mid-season finale, it certainly felt like one! “Collision Course (Part II)” saw everything from the apparent defeat of the Shrikes to May shooing Sarge, and the high tension moments weren’t even the best parts of the episode. In the midst of all the drama were multiple, heartfelt reunions.

First, FitzSimmons finally reunited with the team, which led to many touching moments. Mack hugging Fitz was extremely sweet considering Mack and the other version of Fitz had some differences in season five. Their issues were left unresolved before Mack watched Fitz die (of course, this new Fitz doesn’t actually remember fighting), so seeing them together again was very heartwarming.

Another particularly beautiful moment was the wide smile on May’s face when she first saw the couple. May isn’t one to express emotion, so it was an especially nice touch for the audience. It was even emotional seeing Daisy and Jemma reunite despite the fact that they spent many episodes of the season together.

However, the best FitzSimmons reunion had to be with their adult grandson, Deke, who has now taken to calling Fitz “Bobo.” While this Fitz never actually met Deke before, you can see he’s already starting to get on his nerves in the cutest way. Deke was so enthused, bragging about his company and offering to buy the family a castle in Scotland. We can’t wait to see more of this trio together!

The FitzSimmons reunions weren’t the only big moments of reconciliation in the episode. After spending a year broken up, Mack and Yo-Yo finally got back together. Towards the end of the episode, Mack apologizes to Elena and lays all of his cards on the table, telling her she can take her time deciding if she wants to get back together. Of course, we all know Yo-Yo isn’t one for moving slow, so she quickly shut the door before Mack could leave and the two shared their first kiss of the season.

For a moment, it seemed all was right with the agents once again! That is until the end tag showed May shooting Sarge multiple times, which has given us a whole new set of questions.

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Leopold Fitz), Henry Simmons (Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC at 8/7c.