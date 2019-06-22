Agents of SHIELD Just Made Fun of Itself in the Best Way

Tonight’s Agents of SHIELD episode, “Inescapable,” followed Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) and Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) as they were forced to revisit their memories while trapped in a mind prison. While some of the episode was fairly bleak, there were also plenty of hilarious moments to break the tension. One such moment brought back an old joke Marvel Cinematic Universe fans haven’t heard in a long time: making fun of SHIELD’s acronym, which stands for Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division.

“There’s no better place to lay low than the Strategic Homeland Intervent—,” Fitz begins.

“Yeah, it’s an awful acronym,” Jemma cuts him off.

“Yeah, I agree,” Fitz replies.

Way back in the series’ first episode, Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) asked Grant Ward (Brett Dalton) what SHIELD means to him, and his response became iconic.

“It means someone really wanted our initials to spell out SHIELD,” he replied. (So sassy! We miss you, Brett.)

The current name for the secret organization wasn’t the original name behind the acronym. When it was created in 1965, it stood for Supreme Headquarters, International Espionage and Law-Enforcement Division and was changed to Strategic Hazard Intervention Espionage Logistics Directorate in 1991. The new name came about when the Marvel Cinematic Universe was created in 2008.

During the first Iron Man flim, Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) introduces himself to Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) and gives the full organization’s name.

“That’s quite a mouthful,” she responds.

“I know. We’re working on it,” Coulson explains. They never did change it, but we finally have it memorized, so let’s let it stick for a while.

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Fitz), Henry Simmons (Mack), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC at 8/7c.