Deke’s Still Missing on Agents of SHIELD

Agents of SHIELD's sixth season is officially 0 for 3 on Deke Shaw appearances. Jeff Ward, the actor who plays FitzSimmons' fun-loving grandson, was previously announced as the show's newest series regular, but he hasn't been seen or mentioned in any of the new episodes. So, for the third week in a row, we're forced to ask: where the heck is Deke?! Last week, Agents of SHIELD writer/producer, Nora Zuckerman, told us to have patience, and we're trying our best to heed her advice.

We obviously trust the writers, and are confident that the long wait for Deke will be worth it, but we can't help but miss the guy. Deke was such a charming and lovable addition to the show's fifth season, we were thrilled when Ward was announced as a series regular. Normally, missing the first few episodes wouldn't feel like much, but since this season was cut down from 22 to 13 episodes, we're eager for our favorites to have as much screen time as possible.

Deke wasn't the only character missing from "Fear and Loathing on the Planet of Kitson". The episode focused on the space adventures of Daisy and Jemma's crew as well as Fitz and Enoch's troubles, which left no room for the agents back on Earth. Sarge/Coulson was seen in the episode's post credit scene, but May, Mack, and Yo-Yo were all absent. Normally, we'd be bummed by the lack of love for these characters, but the episode ended up being the funniest in the series' history, so we're not exactly complaining.

We'll just have to listen to Zuckerman and be patient! The good news? It sounds like Ward will be making his first appearance of the season next week alongside showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen. As always, we continue to hope that Deke is just out there exploring Earth for the first time, drinking Zima, and giving out lemons to unsuspecting ladies.

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Meinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy "Quake" Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Fitz), Henry Simmons (Mack), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

