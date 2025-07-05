The MCU Just Made 2 of Its Most Powerful Groups Look Bad At the Same Time

On paper, Ironheart appears to be a low-key affair. Riri Williams returns home to Chicago after being away for years and has a run-in with a crew that uses some light magic. There aren’t any Avengers-level threats around, though, so it should be smooth sailing for a hero that’s coming off helping Wakanda stop Namor from killing countless innocent people. Unfortunately, Riri gets in over her head quickly when she agrees to work for The Hood in exchange for cash that will help her upgrade her suit. The jobs aren’t as cut and dry as he makes them seem, and Riri has to make her fair share of tough choices to escape the situation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

By the time the Ironheart finale rolls around and Riri is ready to fight The Hood, there are some major players on the board, including Obidiah Stane’s son, Zeke, who gives himself cybernetic upgrades, and Mephisto, arguably the most dangerous magic user in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite all of that, Riri finds herself on her own during the big battle in her solo show, which makes at least two major groups look pretty foolish.

Wakanda Should Always Have Riri’s Back

Riri’s AI companion, N.A.T.A.L.I.E., asks whether reaching out to Shuri about everything going on in Chicago is a good idea. Riri doesn’t think so because she doesn’t want it to seem like she can’t handle herself and needs help. However, it should really be the other way around because, after the vibranium-tracking machine incident, it’s clear that Riri is an important figure and needs to be protected. It’s surprising that Shuri doesn’t have the Dora Milaje watching out for her friend, especially since they always keep an eye on individuals with connections to Wakanda, such as Helmut Zemo and Ulysses Klaue.

The Dora Milaje could have made sure that The Hood and his friends ended up in the Raft long before they got the chance to strike back at Riri. Sure, there may have been more pressing matters in Wakanda, but that’s still no excuse. The leadership in Wakanda dropped the ball, just like another powerful organization in the MCU.

The Masters of the Mystic Arts Leave Riri & Her Friends Fighting an Uphill Battle

After Riri grows suspicious of The Hood’s powers, she takes it to a magic shop that Zelma Stanton and her mom own. They both have experience with magic, with Zelma’s mother even spending time at Kamar-Taj, and think that an evil force is behind the cloak The Hood wears. Riri doesn’t take them seriously at first, continuing with her mission to protect her family by taking the fight to The Hood. Zelma learns about Riri’s plans, but instead of reaching out to someone more powerful, she enchants the Ironheart suit and sends her new friend on her way. Without knowing any better, Riri makes a deal with Mephisto to get N.A.T.A.L.I.E. back, which is sure to have major ramifications.

Mephisto may be able to hide his magic from the sorcerers at Kamar-Taj and walk around Earth freely, offering deals to anyone he thinks needs help. The Hood certainly isn’t keeping to the shadows, and not a single magic-user comes to confront him about his abilities. Wanda Maximoff is also able to fly under the radar prior to the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so it sure seems like Doctor Strange and Co. don’t care enough to keep watch over the realm they’re protecting. It’s a shame because the old Doctor Strange captured Loki and forced him to fall for 30 minutes just for showing his face on Midgard.

Ironheart is streaming on Disney+.

Do you think the Wakandans should have been watching over Riri Williams in Ironheart? Why didn’t Doctor Strange or Wong catch wind of Mephisto’s dealings? Let us know in the comments below!