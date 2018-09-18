Check Out Our Exclusive First Look at Alex Ross’s Latest ‘Fantastic Four’ Covers

After releasing a new, Alex Ross Art-exclusive cover for Fantastic Four #1 last month — and being one of the several artists who contributed to the month’s best-selling single issue as part of the bargain — superstar painter Alex Ross has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at his next batch of Fantastic Four covers, available later this month.

Ever since the Fantastic Four appeared in Marvels (1994), Alex Ross has created iconic depictions of Marvel’s First Family. This year, Ross is returning to work on the Fantastic Four — from his incentive cover of Fantastic Four #1, released earlier this year, to Marvelocity, his new Marvel art book coming October 2nd.

“I love Kirby’s FF, and everything I do in my paintings is to try to capture the specific faces and characters he was drawing,” Ross told ComicBook.com in a statement.

Along with four new images created for Marvelocity — one for each character on the team, which you can see in the attached image gallery — Alex Ross Art is producing a set of rare exclusive variant covers of Fantastic Four #1. All four covers will be available for pre-order as a limited edition set.

Sets will be available for pre-order exclusively at AlexRossArt.com — pre-orders start Wednesday, September 26 at 3PM ET. A select number of sets will also be reserved for New York Comic Con and sold on the convention floor only.

Fans can choose from either signed or unsigned sets. With the entire run limited to 1,000 of each cover — and only 100 signed sets available — fans interested in picking up a set should sign up for the waitlist here:

FF #1 Marvelocity Set

FF #1 Marvelocity Set SIGNED

To help celebrate the return of Marvel’s First Family, Alex Ross Art is also offering a giveaway of one free SIGNED set. One winner will be drawn at random on Monday, October 1.

Sign up for your chance to win a signed set here: The Fantastic Four #1 Giveaway.

Fans can see these Fantastic Four portraits up close — along with hundreds of art prints and originals — at New York Comic Con 2018. This year, Alex Ross will be celebrating the release of Marvelocity with a series of signings at New York Comic Con. This will be his first signing at a con in years, and tickets are going fast.

If you’ll be in New York during NYCC, here are all the details on the signings:

MARVELOCITY: Alex Ross and Chip Kidd at Barnes & Noble

Friday, October 5, 2018

Alex Ross Art, Pantheon Books, and Barnes & Noble will host a talk and signing with the legendary Alex Ross and Chip Kidd. This is a free event, but if you want a signature, you will need to buy a copy of MARVELOCITY from Barnes & Noble. Fans who buy the book can have up to two additional personal items signed by Alex Ross and Chip Kidd.

The signing will take place at Barnes & Noble in Union Square:

33 E 17th St.

New York, NY 10003, USA

MARVELOCITY: Alex Ross and Chip Kidd at NYCC

Saturday, October 6, 2018

Alex Ross and Chip Kidd will participate in a panel discussion, followed by a signing with Alex Ross. During the panel, they will talk about MARVELOCITY, their artistic process, comic art, and more! Each ticket includes:

A copy of MARVELOCITY signed by Alex Ross and Chip Kidd

A limited edition print of Origins: Black Panther

The signing of one additional personal item by Alex Ross and Chip Kidd

Fans do not need a NYCC badge to attend, but tickets must be purchased in advance. For $75, fans will get everything included in the signing, plus a ticket to the panel at 11 AM. For $65, fans will not attend the panel but can attend the second signing at 1:30 PM.

You can find more information and tickets here.