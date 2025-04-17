Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer Reveals First Look at Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer

Play video

Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer makes her debut in the new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Marvel’s First Family officially joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe this summer, and they’re bringing the Devourer of Worlds (Galactus) and his herald, the Silver Surfer, with them. The highly anticipated film reboots the Fantastic Four with an all-new cast featuring Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. They are the heroes of their world, but their planet will be threatened by Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps begins with a newscaster recapping the exploits of the Fantastic Four, and how they started as four brave astronauts who headed into space and came back forever changed. A group of kids cheer for Thing to lift a car over his head, which he does. People from all walks of life are thanking the Fantastic Four, before they’re finally introduced to the television audience in attendance. The Fantastic Four come out in matching blue-and-white costumes with the “4” logo on the chest. The costumes are similar to the space suits they wore on that fateful day they got their powers.

The FF then gather at the Baxter Building for dinner. Reed and Sue arrive late, and when pressed on it by Johnny and Ben, they correctly guess that Sue is pregnant. Johnny jokes that Reed is out of his depth, while he and Ben are going to be the best uncles ever. However, the joyous occasion is interrupted by the appearance of Shalla-Bal, aka the Silver Surfer. She confronts the Fantastic Four on the street, asking if they are the protectors of their world. When they say yes, Silver Surfer warns them that their planet is marked for death.

Reed, who is normally a confident person, appears shaken by the threat of Galactus. We then see the Fantastic Four in action, saving innocent bystanders on the street during the chaos and destruction. Thing pulls a boat through the water by its anchor, Sue creates a force field, Johnny soars through the air, and Reed finally shows off his stretching abilities as he jumps and dodges debris falling all around him.

The trailer ends with a shot of Galactus stomping through the city streets. We only see his feet, but they are massive and the size of buildings. There is a cute Easter egg of the trailer being “Presented in FantastiVision.” The official trailer for Fantastic Four releasing now probably means that it will be attached to Thunderbolts*, which arrives in theaters on May 2nd. Thunderbolts* also revealed its final trailer yesterday.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters on July 25th.